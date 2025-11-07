How to watch North Carolina vs Kansas NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) head to Chapel Hill on Friday for a 7 p.m. ET clash with No. 25 North Carolina (1-0) inside the Dean Smith Center. Two proud programs. Two fanbases expecting a bounce-back season. Both searching to shake off the frustrations of last year.

North Carolina finished 24-13 a season ago and went 13-7 in an ACC that never quite separated at the top. The Tar Heels could score. They ranked second in the league at 80.7 points per game and hit 47.5 per cent from the field. The issue came on the glass. They wound up 98th nationally in rebounding margin at -2.9 and struggled to control possessions. Kansas had frustrations of its own last season. The Jayhawks closed at 21-13 and 11-9 in the Big 12.

North Carolina vs Kansas: Date and tip-off time

The Tar Heels will face off against the Jayhawks in an exciting NCAAM game on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Date Friday, November 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Dean E. Smith Center Location Chapel Hill, North Carolina

North Carolina vs Kansas team news & key performers

North Carolina Tar Heels team news

North Carolina’s roster also looks completely different. Seth Trimble is the lone returning starter after averaging 11.6 points and 5.0 rebounds. The opener brought a promising first look at the Tar Heels’ overhaul in a 94-54 win over Central Arkansas. Five-star freshman Caleb Wilson took the spotlight with 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Freshman guard Kyan Evans added 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists while going 4-of-7 from beyond the arc.

The frontcourt has been reworked. Alabama transfer Jarin Stevenson and Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar both started. Veesaar posted 14 points and 10 rebounds in the opener. UNC also added size off the bench with High Point transfer Ivan Matlekovic. Freshman wing Luka Bogavac contributed 10 points and five assists, and looks like a steady rotation piece.

Kansas Jayhawks team news

The roster was gutted in the offseason. Hunter Dickinson, Zeko Mayo, KJ Adams, and Dajuan Harris Jr. all moved on. There were real questions about whether Bill Self had enough left to reload. He may have answered those doubts quickly by landing elite freshman Daryn Peterson. Peterson looked every bit the part of a future lottery pick in Monday's 94-51 win over Green Bay. He scored 21 points and added three assists while knocking down three triples.

The breakout performance belonged to Flory Bidunga. The 6ft 9in sophomore dominated inside with 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting along with six rebounds and three blocks. Tre White, a senior wing from Illinois, chipped in as well after averaging 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds last season. Freshman Kohl Rosario (6-5, 185) also factored into the rotation. He scored six points with five boards and three assists in his debut.