How to watch today's North Carolina vs Duke NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

North Carolina and Duke are set to add another chapter to their storied rivalry as they clash on the final day of the regular season in a high-stakes showdown.

The Tar Heels (20-13, 13-6 ACC) are battling to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament, while the second-ranked Blue Devils (27-3, 18-1 ACC) are looking to claim their first outright ACC regular-season title since 2022.

The 264th edition of the "Battle of the Blues" tips off at 6:30 pm on Saturday at the Smith Center. A victory for UNC would strengthen its March Madness résumé, while a Duke win would complete a season sweep of the Tar Heels for the second time in three years under Jon Scheyer.

Duke had little trouble dispatching UNC in their first meeting on Feb. 1, cruising to an 87-70 win at Cameron Indoor Stadium behind stellar performances from freshman standouts Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel. However, the Tar Heels, led by RJ Davis, have turned a corner, entering the finale riding a six-game winning streak.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch North Carolina vs Duke NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

North Carolina vs Duke: Date and tip-off time

The Tar Heels and the Blue Devils will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC.

Date Saturday, March 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Dean E. Smith Center Location Chapel Hill, NC

How to watch North Carolina vs Duke on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tar Heels and the Blue Devils on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

North Carolina Tar Heels team news & key performers

North Carolina has been red-hot from beyond the arc, knocking down over 47% of its three-point attempts during this stretch. Graduate forward Jae’Lyn Withers has been at the heart of this resurgence, connecting on over 56% of his threes on nearly four attempts per game. Meanwhile, freshman guard Ian Jackson has also found his groove, draining over 60% of his 28 three-point attempts after struggling from deep in the eight games prior to the win streak.

Saturday will mark the final home game for RJ Davis, who has tallied 2,620 career points over 169 appearances for the Tar Heels. Though he has faced shooting woes and increased defensive attention this season, the veteran guard is peaking at the right time, hitting 60% from three over his last three games.

Duke Blue Devils news & key performers

Duke, meanwhile, has been lethal from deep, ranking 16th in the nation with 10.4 made three-pointers per game while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc (15th nationally). They outshoot their opponents by an average of 3.8 triples per game, as their defense holds opposing teams to just 30.7% from deep.

The Blue Devils boast the top-rated offense in college basketball, averaging 111.2 points per 100 possessions, while also locking down defensively, ranking fourth nationally by allowing just 81.3 points per 100 possessions. Maliq Brown (shoulder) is questionable for the contest.

Duke’s success has been fueled by freshman phenom Cooper Flagg, a projected No. 1 NBA Draft pick who averages 19.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. The Blue Devils’ depth is equally impressive, with Kon Knueppel (13.6 PPG), Tyrese Proctor (11.8 PPG), Sion James (8.2 PPG), Khaman Maluach (8.2 PPG), and Isaiah Evans (7.9 PPG) all making significant contributions.