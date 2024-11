North Carolina Tar Heels 2024 NCAA men's basketball schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch North Carolina Tar Heels NCAA men's basketball games anywhere in the United States.

The North Carolina Tar Heels have established themselves as a powerhouse in men's NCAA basketball. A fresh season lies ahead for the North Carolina Tar Heels just months after their Sweet 16 exit at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide, despite boasting one of the most skilled lineups in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

With Armando Bacot, Cormac Ryan, and Harrison Ingram departing after the 2023-24 campaign, returning guard RJ Davis aims to steer the team toward another NCAA Tournament run, setting sights on a dance to the national championship.

For fans looking to keep up with the action, GOAL has everything you need to know, including North Carolina Tar Heels' complete schedule, broadcast options and how to watch, covering streaming services, over-the-air channels, and VPN options for the 2024-25 season.

Upcoming North Carolina Tar Heels basketball fixtures

Date Team Time TV Channel Nov. 4 Elon 9:00 pm ACCN Nov. 8 at Kansas 7:00 pm ESPN2 Nov. 15 American 8:00 pm ACCN Nov. 23 at Hawaii 12:30 am CBS Nov. 25 Dayton 11:30 pm ESPN2 Dec. 4 Alabama 7:15 pm ESPN Dec. 7 Ga. Tech 2:00 pm ACCN Dec. 14 La Salle 4:00 pm CW Dec. 17 at Florida 7:00 pm ESPN Dec. 21 at UCLA 3:00 pm CBS Dec. 29 Campbell 8:00 pm ACCN Jan. 1 at Louisville TBA ACCN Jan. 4 at Notre Dame 12:00 pm CBS Jan. 7 SMU 9:00 pm ACCN Jan. 11 at NC State 4:00 pm ACCN Jan. 15 California 7:00 pm ACCN Jan. 18 Stanford 2:15 pm CW Jan. 21 at Wake Forest 9:00 pm ESPN Jan. 25 Boston College 2:15 pm CW Jan. 28 at Pittsburgh 9:00 pm ESPN Feb. 1 at Duke 6:30 pm ESPN Feb. 8 at Pittsburgh 12:00 pm ESPN Feb. 10 at Clemson 7:00 pm ESPN Feb. 15 at Syracuse 6:00 pm ESPN Feb. 19 NC State 7:00 pm ESPN Feb. 22 Virginia 4:00 pm ESPN Feb. 24 at Florida State 7:00 pm ACCN Mar. 1 Miami 12:00 pm ESPN Mar. 4 @ Virginia Tech 7:00 pm ESPN Mar. 8 Duke 6:30 pm ESPN

How to watch North Carolina Tar Heels games in local markets

North Carolina Tar Heels football games this season will air on several national TV channels like ACC Network, ESPN, The CW and CBS.

Fans can watch those channels across all the major streaming services, including DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. If you live outside of the local market, you can catch games with a VPN.

Channel DTV Stream ($86.99) Fubo Hulu ($82.99) Sling TV ($40) YouTube ($72.99) ABC ✓ ✓ ✓ - ✓ ACC Network + $28 ✓ ✓ + $11 - ACC Network Extra - ✓ ✓ + $11 - Big Ten Network + $15 ✓ ✓ - + $11 CBS ✓ ✓ ✓ - - CBS Sports Network + $15 ✓ ✓ - - ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - ESPN2 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - ESPN3 ✓ + $20 ✓ ✓ - ESPNU + $28 + $8 ✓ + $11 - Fox ✓ ✓ ✓ - ✓ FS1 ✓ ✓ ✓ - ✓ SEC Network + $28 + $8 ✓ + $11 - truTV ✓ - ✓ + $6 ✓ USA Network ✓ ✓ ✓ - ✓ The CW ✓ ✓ ✓ - ✓

How to watch the 2024-25 North Carolina Tar Heels basketball season without cable

Watching college basketball is easier than ever, thanks to an array of live TV streaming services that make it simple to follow your favorite teams. Puzzled with so many options. Don't worry — we’ll guide you through everything you need to know.

Most major college basketball games are available on local or major cable networks, though some smaller conferences and games may be broadcast on college sports or internet sports channels.

Local Networks : CBS, FOX & ABC

: CBS, FOX & ABC Cable Sports Networks : ESPN, FS1, & USA Network

: ESPN, FS1, & USA Network Regional Sports Networks : Bally Sports RSN, NBC Sports RSN, NESN, MSG, & SNY

: Bally Sports RSN, NBC Sports RSN, NESN, MSG, & SNY College Sports Networks : Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network, and others

: Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network, and others Streaming Sports Networks: ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN3, B1G+, SEC Network+

For the most extensive coverage of NCAA basketball, DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo are our top recommendation. The streamers offer more channels than any other service, ensuring you won’t miss a moment of the action.

How to watch 2024 North Carolina Tar Heels NCAA men's basketball games on DirecTV Stream

Suggested Plan: CHOICE

Price: $86.99 per month

Free Trial: Yes (5 Days)

Included channels: ABC, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, The CW Network, ESPN, ESPNU, FS1, SEC Network, and truTV

Missing channels: ACC Network Extra

DIRECTV STREAM is a top pick for sports enthusiasts, offering a wide variety of channels to keep you covered when the North Carolina basketball season gets underway. Opting for the Choice plan or higher ensures access to ABC, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, and ACC Network Extra. Keep in mind that the ACC Network isn't available with the Entertainment plan. Alongside college sports, fans can dive into NFL, NBA, motorsports, golf and many more sports.

With 91 channels included, DIRECTV STREAM offers a solid lineup featuring popular sports networks such as TBS, USA Network, TNT, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, and Fox Sports 2. It also leads the pack with the most regional sports networks (RSNs) available compared to any other streaming service.

Every DIRECTV STREAM subscriber enjoys unlimited storage on their Cloud DVR, allowing for extensive recording capabilities, and up to 20 users can stream simultaneously.

DIRECTV STREAM is compatible with a variety of devices for watching the Brooklyn Nets, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhones/iPads, Android phones/tablets, Mac computers, Windows PCs, and smart TVs from brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and VIZIO. However, it's worth noting that DIRECTV STREAM is not accessible on gaming consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo.

How to watch 2024 North Carolina Tar Heels NCAA men's basketball games on Fubo

Recommended Plan: Elite with Sports Plus

Price: $100 per month

Free Trial: Yes (7 Days)

Channels Included: ABC, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, and SEC Network

Missing Channels: TNT, truTV

North Carolina Tar Heels basketball supporters will be thrilled with what Fubo has to offer, as it provides all the necessary channels for the upcoming season. You can watch every Tar Heels game, as Fubo features ABC, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, and ACC Network Extra. While all these channels are available in every Fubo subscription, the ACC Network is automatically included only in the Elite with Sports Plus ($100/month) and Premier plans, not in the Pro ($80/month) plan. However, there are several add-on packages available, giving you flexibility to secure all your channels.

Additionally, Fubo boasts an array of other networks, including the Big Ten Network, NHL Network, and NFL Network, among many others. With Fubo, you'll likely have more channels than you know how to handle! To help manage all that content, the service includes unlimited cloud DVR, allowing you to store your recordings indefinitely.

Fubo markets itself as a haven for sports enthusiasts, especially those who enjoy international soccer, NFL, MLB, NASCAR, and F1. After a free 7-day trial, subscribers can subscribe to Fubo for as low as $79.99 per month, gaining access to nearly 200 channels, as well as the ability to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

You can also purchase the fuboTV Sports Plus package for an additional $11/mo. The add on package includes access to NBA TV, which carries around 90 NBA regular-season games, which are subject to local blackout restrictions, as well as analysis shows and documentaries. NBA TV also has live out-of-market games and highlights.

How to watch North Carolina Tar Heels NCAA men's basketball games on Hulu+

Recommended Plan: Hulu+ Live TV

Price: $82.99

Free Trial: Yes (3 Days)

Channels Included: ABC, CW Network, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, SEC Network, TNT, and truTV

Hulu + Live TV has a lot to offer this football season, especially for fans looking to catch every Tar Heels game. With a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you’ll have access to key channels like ABC, CBS, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, CW Network and ACC Network Extra, alongside a robust lineup of 85+ other channels.

There's something for the entire family to enjoy when you’re not watching basketball. It features all ESPN channels, NFL Network, MLB Network, NHL Network, Golf Channel, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, and more. Each plan includes the Disney Bundle with access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus content. You can log into ESPN Plus with your Hulu credentials as soon as you subscribe.

How to watch North Carolina Tar Heels NCAA men's basketball games on Sling TV (Not recommended)

Price: $51

Important Included Channels: ABC, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, and SEC Network

Missing Channels: CBS, CBS Sports Network, The CW Network and truTV

If you're looking to cut costs this football season, Sling TV offers the most budget-friendly option for catching Tar Heels games. Among streaming services, Sling TV is particularly affordable, even if you choose the Sling Orange & Blue combo and add the Sports Extra package. This combination gives you access to all game channels, but you can also select only one of the plans if preferred. However, availability of ABC and other local channels may vary, as Sling Blue doesn't cover all areas.

While Sling TV's package variety is somewhat limited, this is common with lower-cost services. The DVR storage allows for 50 hours, though you can upgrade to 200 hours for an extra $5 per month if more recording space is needed. For sports enthusiasts, you can enhance the limited selection by adding a Sports Extra package to your subscription.

When it comes to customization, Sling TV stands out among streaming services and has all the essential channels for football season. Sling Blue includes ABC (available in select regions) and FS1, while Sling Orange provides ESPN and ESPN2. The ACC Network is available through the Sports Extra add-on. To catch most games, you'd need the Sling Orange & Blue combo plan with the Sports Extra add-on — still a more affordable choice than other streaming options, albeit the absences of The CW and CBS channels is unfortunate.

If you're okay with a smaller channel selection, you can go with either Sling Orange or Sling Blue alone, or skip the add-on, which would save on cost. Sling Orange, for instance, includes ESPN3 and is one of the only ways to stream it, while Sling Blue features NFL Network and USA.

Watch North Carolina Tar Heels NCAA men's basketball Games With A VPN

For those living abroad or just outside of North Carolina TV market, another dependable way to watch Tar Heels in action is via a VPN.

Regardless of whether you use DirecTV Stream, Fubo (formerly FuboTV), or another streaming platform, you can supplement it with a VPN to watch out-of-market games. It enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

