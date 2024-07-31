North Carolina Courage vs Monterrey Femenil: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup

How to watch the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup match between North Carolina Courage and Monterrey Femenil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

North Carolina Courage will take on Monterrey in the NWSL-Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup at the WakeMed Soccer Park on Wednesday.

The fate of Group E hinges on the final two matches, with North Carolina and Racing Louisville each sitting at four points, Orlando at three, and Monterrey at one. The four leading teams from the groups will progress to the semifinals and a win for the Courage on Wednesday could secure their advancement.

Monterrey are at the bottom of the table and will treat this as a must-win encounter. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

North Carolina Courage vs Monterrey Femenil kick-off time

Date: July 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm ET Venue: WakeMed Soccer Park

The NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup match between North Carolina Courage and Monterrey Femenil will be played at the WakeMed Soccer Park on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch North Carolina Courage vs Monterrey Femenil online - TV channels & live streams

The match between North Carolina Courage and Monterrey Femenil will be shown live on Paramount+. Match highlights will be available on the same platform after the game.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

North Carolina Courage team news

The Courage have maintained an unbeaten streak across six consecutive competitions and with the regular season on hold until late August, securing a spot in the semifinals would provide another opportunity to continue their development.

They will be looking to name their best available lineup for the game, with no fresh injury concerns being reported.

North Carolina possible XI: Murphy; Williams, Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch; O'Sullivan, Miura; St-Georges, Sanchez, Pickett; Hopkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Murphy, Bova, Hancuff Defenders: Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch, Staude, Williams, Winebrenner, McCutcheon, St-Georges Midfielders: Miura, Pinto, O'Sullivan, Jackson, Weatherholt, Mertz, Speck, Matsukubo, Pickett Forwards: Sanchez, Hopkins, Kerolin, Lussi

Monterrey Femenil team news

Monterrey have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the big game and will be looking to pick up their first win of the tournament in this mid-week fixture.

Monterrey predicted XI: Godinez, Dongen, Calderon, Valeria, Bernal, Garcia, Perez, Seoposenwe, Simental, Delgadillo, Burkenroad.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tajonar, Caballero, Godinez Defenders: Monroy, Sanchez, Bernal, Dongen, Rodriguez, Bernal, Calderon, Campo Midfielders: Evangelista, Perez, Plata, Franco, Florez, Martinez, Garcia, Valdez, Servin Forwards: Seoposenwe, Burkenroad, Delgadillo, Simenjtal, Solis

Head-to-Head Results

Friday's match will mark the first-ever meeting between North Carolina Courage and Monterrey.

