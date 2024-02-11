Nice vs Monaco: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Nice and Monaco, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monaco will want to prolong their stay in the Ligue 1 top-five when they square off with Nice in a Derby de la Cote d'Azur meeting at Allianz Riviera on Sunday.

Adi Hutter's side are winless in their last three league games, while Les Aiglons continue chasing current leaders PSG.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nice vs Monaco kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET Venue: Allianz Riviera

The Ligue 1 match between Nice and Monaco will be played at Allianz Riviera in Nice, France.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, February 11, in the United States (US).

How to watch Nice vs Monaco online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS in the US.

Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Nice team news

While Terem Moffi is representing Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday, midfielder Sofiane Diop is ruled out with a foot injury.

Nice boss Francesco Farioli made a few changes in the 4-1 Coupe de France mid-week win against Montpellier, with the likes of Hicham Boudaoui, Khephren Thuram and Evann Guessand likely to return to the XI against Monaco.

Nice possible XI: Bulka; Ndayishimiye, Todibo, Dante; Rosier, Boudaoui, Thuram, Perraud; Laborde, Sanson; Guessand.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bulka, Dupe, Boulhendi Defenders: Todibo, Dante, Doumbouya, Nahounou, Bard, Perraud, Lotomba, Rosier, Mendy Midfielders: Ndayishimiye, Rosario, Beka Beka, Thuram, Boudaoui, Sanson, Louchet, Traore, Boga Forwards: Claude-Maurice, Laborde, Guessand, Cho, Balde

Monaco team news

Takumi Minamino is back after Japan's Asian Cup elimination and also came off the bench in the Coupe de France game against Rouen that Monaco lost on penalties on Thursday.

Caio Henrique and Breel Embolo are sidelined with ACL injuries, while Guillermo Maripan and Denis Zakaria are back from their bans.

Wissam Ben Yedder could get the nod over Folarin Balogun to start upfront.

Monaco possible XI: Kohn; Kehrer, Maripan, Salisu; Vanderson, Akliouche, Fofana, Jakobs; Golovin, Minamino; Ben Yedder.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kohn, Majecki, Lienard Defenders: Salisu, Maripan, Magassa, Kehrer, Jakobs, Ouattara, Vanderson, Singo Midfielders: Camara, Zakaria, Fofana, Diop, Golovin, Ben Seghir, Akliouche, Minamino, Diatta Forwards: Balogun, Ben Yedder

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Nice and Monaco across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 22, 2023 Monaco 0-1 Nice Ligue 1 February 26, 2023 Monaco 0-3 Nice Ligue 1 September 4, 2022 Nice 0-1 Monaco Ligue 1 April 20, 2022 Monaco 1-0 Nice Ligue 1 September 19, 2021 Nice 2-2 Monaco Ligue 1

