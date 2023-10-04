Newcastle United vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Newcastle and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a never before Champions League encounter, Newcastle are set to play hosts to PSG at St. James' Park on Wednesday.

In fact, the two sides have never faced each other before. Eddie Howe's men marked their return to the European top flight with a goalless draw against AC Milan the last time out, while the Parisians opened their Group F campaign with a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund.

The Premier League outfit last defeated Burnley 2-0, with Luis Enrique's men held to a goalless draw at Clermont Foot last time out.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Newcastle vs PSG kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: St. James' Park

The UEFA Champions League match between Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on October 4 in the United States (US).

How to watch Newcastle vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+.

Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

All of Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock and Sven Botman are set to miss out through injuries, while Callum Wilson is a doubt with a hamstring problem.

Joelinton also picked a knock in the win over Burnley, but Howe confirmed that it's nothing serious. Whereas Anthony Gordon's domestic ban would not have a bearing here as 22-year-old would fill in for Barnes here.

Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Burn; Longstaff, Tonali, Guimaraes; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Schar, Lascelles, Targett, Hall, Burn, Dummett, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth, Manquillo Midfielders: Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchie, Anderson, Almiron, Murphy Forwards: Gordon, Isak, Wilson

PSG team news

Kylian Mbappe played a full 90 minutes at Clermont, thus shrugging off scares of an ankle injury.

Left-back Nuno Mendes is a long-term absentee after going under the knife for a hamstring problem, with the likes of Marco Asensio and Presnel Kimpembe also occupying the treatment room.

With Sergio Rico far from ready from his head trauma, while Keylor Navas just back from a lower back problem, Gianluigi Donnarumma should start in between the sticks.

Enrique is likely to field Manuel Ugarte and Warren Zaire-Emery alongside Vitinha in midfield, while Lucas Hernandez is in line to reclaim his left-back spot from Bradley Barcola.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Vitinha, Ugarte, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Kolo Muani, K. Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez, Kurzawa, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, Zaire-Emery, Ndour, E. Mbappe, Lee Forwards: K. Mbappe, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Ekitike, Dembele, Barcola

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain face each other across all competitions.

