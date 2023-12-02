Newcastle United vs Man Utd: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Man Utd, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United and Manchester United are more or less in the same boat of recent results ahead of their Premier League encounter against each other at St James' Park on Saturday.

If the Magpies had to settle for a 1-1 draw against PSG in their midweek Champions League outing, the Red Devils were forced to split points in Europe's top flight following a 3-3 draw with Galatasaray.

United are just a point clear of Newcastle in the domestic league, as Eddie Howe's men defeated Chelsea 4-1, while Erik ten Hag's side picked up a 3-0 win over Everton.

Newcastle vs Man Utd kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: St James' Park

How to watch Newcastle vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV and USA in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Howe has to turn to his academy players, including 17-year-old Lewis Miley, given the number of names out of contention.

Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Matt Targett, Javier Manquillo, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson, Callum Wilson and Dan Burn all make up for the club's lengthy injury list.

The duo of Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth are back from their continental bans, but Sandro Tonali remains unavailable as part of his 10-month ban.

Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Livramento; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth Midfielders: Guimaraes, Joelinton, Miley, Ritchie, Almiron Forwards: Gordon, Isak

Man Utd team news

It's no different at the United treatment room, with Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Mason Mount, Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo and Tyrell Malacia all nursing their respective injuries.

Marcus Rashford is back from a Champions League suspension, while Antony is battling for his return from a knock, but Jadon Sancho continues to remain aloof from all first team activities.

Ten Hag is likely to revert to the side that defeated Everton, with Kobbie Manoo featuring in the middle.

Man Utd possible XI: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Reguilon, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Amrabat, McTominay, Van de Beek, Mainoo, Fernandes, Hannibal, Pellistri Forwards: Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 1, 2023 Manchester United 0-3 Newcastle United Carabao Cup April 2, 2023 Newcastle United 2-0 Manchester United Premier League February 26, 2023 Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle United Carabao Cup October 16, 2022 Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle United Premier League December 27, 2021 Newcastle United 1-1 Manchester United Premier League

