Newcastle United vs Luton Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Luton Town, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United will be aiming for back-to-back Premier League wins when they welcome Luton Town to St James' Park on Saturday.

Both sides picked up victories on the same night amid their respective mid-week fixtures, as the Magpies defeated Aston Villa 3-1 while Luton blanked Brighton 4-0 on Tuesday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Newcastle United vs Luton Town kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am ET Venue: St James' Park

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Luton Town will be played at St James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 10 am ET on Saturday, February 3, in the United States (US).

How to watch Newcastle United vs Luton Town online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live via Peacock Premium.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Newcastle United team news

With Alexander Isak taken off with a groin problem just before half-time in the Villa win, and given that Callum Wilson, Joelinton and Harvey Barnes are not available for selection among the other attacking options, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe may have to turn towards Miguel Almiron who has been linked to a move to Saudi Arabia of late.

Sandro Tonali is suspended, while Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Elliot Anderson, Joe Willock and Jamaal Lascelles make up for the rest of the absentees.

Newcastle United possible XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Murphy, Almiron, Gordon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Botman, Schar, Dummett, Hall, Burn, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth Midfielders: Guimaraes, Hayden, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchie, Almiron, Murphy Forwards: Gordon, Isak

Luton Town team news

Manchester City loanee Issa Kabore could be back for club duty following Burkina Faso Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 exit.

While Jacob Brown can possibly return from a knee injury, Marvelous Nakamba, Mads Andersen and Tom Lockyer are set to miss out through injuries.

Luton Town possible XI: Kaminski; Bell, Osho, Burke; Ogbene, Barkley, Lokonga, Doughty; Clark, Morris; Adebayo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaminski, Krul, Shea Defenders: Mengi, Burke, Osho, Bell, Potts, Kabore Midfielders: Hashioka, Mpanzu, Lokonga, Barkley, Clark, Berry, Thorpe, Doughty, Chong, Onyedinma, Townsend Forwards: Morris, Adebayo, Brown, Woodrow, Ogbene, Pepple

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Newcastle United and Luton Town across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 23, 2023 Luton Town 1-0 Newcastle United Premier League January 6, 2018 Newcastle United 3-1 Luton Town FA Cup April 22, 1989 Newcastle United 0-0 Luton Town Premier League December 3, 1988 Luton Town 0-0 Newcastle United Premier League April 2, 1988 Newcastle United 4-0 Luton Town Premier League

Useful links