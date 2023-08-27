Newcastle United vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle will be looking to return to winning ways when they welcome Liverpool at St. James' Park in Sunday's Premier League fixture.

Eddie Howe's men lost 1-0 to Manchester City last weekend, after they had kicked off their campaign with a 5-1 thrashing of Aston Villa.

Whereas the Reds are unbeaten after two games. Jurgen Klopp's side played out a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in their season-opening game, before beating Bournemouth 3-1 at Anfield.

Newcastle vs Liverpool kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:30 am EDT Venue: St. James' Park

The Premier League match between Newcastle and Liverpool will be played at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 11:30 am EDT on August 27 in the United States (US).

How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on fuboTV, UNIVERSO, USA and Sling TV in the US. GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Magpies boss Howe is likely to recall Harvey Barnes ahead of Anthony Gordon in attack, while confirming the availability of Joelinton despite the Brazilian sustaining a knock in the Man City loss.

Sean Longstaff and Elliot Anderson would stand by in case Joelinton is unfit to start.

New signing Lewis Hall may have to wait for his club debut as Dan Burn is expected to keep his place at left-back.

Emil Krafth and Joe Willock are out injured, while Javier Manquillo has returned to training after recovering from a groin problem.

Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Barnes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Botman, Schar, Lascelles, Targett, Hall, Burn, Dummett, Livramento, Trippier, Manquillo Midfielders: Guimaraes, Tonali, Hayden, Joelinton, Longstaff, Longstaff, Hendrick, Miley, Ritchie, Anderson, Almiron, Murphy Forwards: Barnes, Gordon, Isak, Wilson

Liverpool team news

With Alexis Mac Allister's three-match suspension overturned following acontroversial Bournemouth red card, the Argentine is set to be joined by new signing Wataru Endo in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, Klopp has insisted that there is no offer for Mohamed Salah amid claimed interest from Al-Ittihad.

Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara are ruled out through ankle and hip injuries respectively, while Ibrahima Konate is a doubt.

Either Joel Matip or Joe Gomez can fill in for Konate.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders: Bajcetic, Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Feb 18, 2023 Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool Premier League Aug 31, 2022 Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle Premier League Apr 30, 2022 Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool Premier League Dec 16, 2021 Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle Premier League Apr 24, 2021 Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle Premier League

