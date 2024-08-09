How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Girona pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the pre-season friendly match between Newcastle United and Girona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United will welcome Girona to St. James' Park for a club friendly on Friday.

Both sides are less than two weeks from kicking off their respective seasons. The Magpies come off a 2-0 loss to Yokohama F. Marinos, while Girona picked up their first win amid their preparations in the 2-0 result against Napoli.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Newcastle United vs Girona kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm EST Venue: St. James' Park

The pre-season friendly match between Newcastle United and Girona will be played at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm EST on Friday, August 9, in the United States (US).

How to watch Newcastle United vs Girona online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the pre-season friendly match between Newcastle United and Girona will be available to watch and stream online live through NUFC TV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Newcastle United team news

Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon have reunited with the squad after their break following Euro 2024.

Meanwhile, the likes of Fabian Schar and Bruno Guimaraes have gotten some action in the pre-season, alongside summer signing Lloyd Kelly.

Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Kelly, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; J. Murphy, Isak, Barnes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Gillespie, Harrison, Ruddy, Vlachodimos Defenders: Trippier, Botman, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Targett, Krafth, Ashby, Burn, Hall, Hefferman, Kelly, Livramento, A. Murphy, Thompson Midfielders: Almiron, Barnes, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Longstaff, Miley, Murphy, Tonali, Gordon, J. Murphy, Turner-Cooke, Willock, Kuol, White, Hernes Forwards: Wilson, Isak, Parkinson, Sanusi

Girona team news

John Solis and Viktor Tsygankov accompany summer arrival duo Ladislav Krejci and Gabriel Misehouy in the treatment room, while Abel Ruiz is a doubt.

On loan from Barcelona, Oriol Romeu will fight for a starting spot - as would the likes of Bryan Gil, Portu, Valery Fernandez and Cristian Stuani.

Girona possible XI: Gazzaniga; Martinez, Frances, Blind, Gutierrez; Martin, Hererra, Van de Beek; Portu, Stuani, Gil.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gazzaniga, Carlos Defenders: Gutierrez, Martinez, Lopez, Frances, Fernandez, Juanpe, Blind Midfielders: Villa, Herrera, Martin, Van de Beek, Artero, Romeu Forwards: Stuani, Ruiz, Gil, Portu, Garcia, Chaira, Roca, Vallejo, Urena

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Newcastle United and Girona face each other across all competitions.

Useful links