How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Fulham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United will be looking to keep the impetus of a top-four finish in the Premier League when they face Fulham at St. James' Park on Saturday.

The fifth-placed Magpies last bounced back from a 1-4 loss to Bournemouth with a 3-1 win at Southampton, while Fulham are coming off a 0-1 home defeat against Manchester United last weekend.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

Newcastle United vs Fulham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League St James' Park

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham will be played at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 11 am ET on Saturday, February 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Newcastle United team news

Miguel Almiron has summed up his six years at the club with a permanent transfer to Atlanta United, while Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson and Jamaal Lascelles remain confined to the treatment table.

Nick Pope could be in manager Eddie Howe's thoughts after the goalkeeper made it to the matchday squad against Southampton, unless Martin Dubravka is set for another start in goal, while Sven Botman could partner Fabian Schar at the back.

Fulham team news

The Cottagers' boss Marco Silva will be without Harry Wilson, Reiss Nelson and Kenny Tete due to injuries.

Adama Traore is in line to fill Wilson's void on the right side, with Emile Smith Rowe poised to continue in the number 10 role behind centre-forward Raul Jimenez. Rodrigo Muniz will be available as an option off the bench.

