Premier League
St James' Park
Watch live on PeacockListen live on SiriusXM
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Fulham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United will be looking to keep the impetus of a top-four finish in the Premier League when they face Fulham at St. James' Park on Saturday.

The fifth-placed Magpies last bounced back from a 1-4 loss to Bournemouth with a 3-1 win at Southampton, while Fulham are coming off a 0-1 home defeat against Manchester United last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

PeacockWatch here

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Newcastle United vs Fulham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
St James' Park

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham will be played at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 11 am ET on Saturday, February 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Newcastle vs Fulham Probable lineups

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

1
M. Dubravka
33
D. Burn
5
F. Schaer
21
V. Livramento
20
L. Hall
39
B. Guimaraes
8
S. Tonali
7
Joelinton
14
A. Isak
23
J. Murphy
10
A. Gordon
1
B. Leno
3
C. Bassey
5
J. Andersen
21
T. Castagne
33
A. Robinson
17
A. Iwobi
16
S. Berge
32
E. Smith Rowe
11
A. Traore
20
S. Lukic
7
R. Jimenez

4-2-3-1

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Eddie Howe

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Marco Silva

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Newcastle United team news

Miguel Almiron has summed up his six years at the club with a permanent transfer to Atlanta United, while Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson and Jamaal Lascelles remain confined to the treatment table.

Nick Pope could be in manager Eddie Howe's thoughts after the goalkeeper made it to the matchday squad against Southampton, unless Martin Dubravka is set for another start in goal, while Sven Botman could partner Fabian Schar at the back.

Fulham team news

The Cottagers' boss Marco Silva will be without Harry Wilson, Reiss Nelson and Kenny Tete due to injuries.

Adama Traore is in line to fill Wilson's void on the right side, with Emile Smith Rowe poised to continue in the number 10 role behind centre-forward Raul Jimenez. Rodrigo Muniz will be available as an option off the bench.

Form

NEW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FUL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

NEW

Last 5 matches

FUL

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

8

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

