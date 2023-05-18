Newcastle vs Brighton: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news

Newcastle will be looking to hold on to their place in the Premier League top-four when they take on Brighton, who are also keen to seal their spot in a European competition for next season, on Thursday.

Eddie Howe's side is currently third on the standings, but has dropped points in their last couple of games. They were held to a 2-2 draw by Leeds United following the 2-0 loss against Arsenal.

Whereas Robert De Zerbi's Seagulls picked up a 3-0 win at Emirates Stadium on Sunday to put a huge dent on Arsenal's title hopes, while Brighton are also hoping to close down a six-point gap towards fifth-placed Liverpool.

Newcastle vs Brighton kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm EDT Venue: St. James' Park

The Premier League game between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion is scheduled for May 18, 2023, at St. James' Park football stadium in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm EDT in the United States (UK).

How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Sean Longstaff, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie are sidelined with injuries, while Ryan Fraser is a cast out at the club.

Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak would be set to start in attack again, but it's between Miguel Almiron, Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon and Allan Saint-Maximin to complete the front-three.

Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Isak.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Botman, Burn, Schar, Targett, Lewis, Dummett, Trippier, Manquillo, Ashby Midfielders: Guimaraes, Willock, M. Longstaff, Joelinton, Anderson, Almiron, Murphy Forwards: Isak, Wilson, Gordon, Saint-Maximin

Brighton team news

Paraguayan attacker Julio Enciso is expected to be fit despite having to leave the pitch in the Arsenal win due to a knock, while Joel Veltman remains a doubt with a thigh problem. Pascal Gross may continue at right-back in Veltman's possible absence, with Moises Caicedo a likely back-up.

Brighton would still miss the services of Jakub Moder, Tariq Lamptey, Jeremy Sarmiento, Adam Webster, Solly March and Adam Lallana due to injuries, though.

Brighton possible XI: Steele; Gross, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gilmour; Mitoma, Mac Allister, Enciso; Ferguson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Steele Defenders: Dunk, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Veltman Midfielders: Mac Allister, Caicedo, Gilmour, Grob, Ayari, Buonanotte, Mitoma Forwards: Welbeck, Enciso, Undav, Ferguson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 13, 2022 Brighton 0-0 Newcastle Premier League March 5, 2022 Newcastle 2-1 Brighton Premier League November 6, 2021 Brighton 1-1 Newcastle Premier League March 21, 2021 Brighton 3-0 Newcastle Premier League September 20, 2020 Newcastle 0-3 Brighton Premier League

