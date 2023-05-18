Newcastle vs Brighton: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Newcastle will be looking to hold on to their place in the Premier League top-four when they take on Brighton, who are also keen to seal their spot in a European competition for next season, on Thursday.
Eddie Howe's side is currently third on the standings, but has dropped points in their last couple of games. They were held to a 2-2 draw by Leeds United following the 2-0 loss against Arsenal.
Whereas Robert De Zerbi's Seagulls picked up a 3-0 win at Emirates Stadium on Sunday to put a huge dent on Arsenal's title hopes, while Brighton are also hoping to close down a six-point gap towards fifth-placed Liverpool.
Newcastle vs Brighton kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 18, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2:30 pm EDT
|Venue:
|St. James' Park
The Premier League game between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion is scheduled for May 18, 2023, at St. James' Park football stadium in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
It will kick off at 2:30 pm EDT in the United States (UK).
How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams
Team news & squads
Newcastle team news
Sean Longstaff, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie are sidelined with injuries, while Ryan Fraser is a cast out at the club.
Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak would be set to start in attack again, but it's between Miguel Almiron, Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon and Allan Saint-Maximin to complete the front-three.
Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Isak.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie
|Defenders:
|Botman, Burn, Schar, Targett, Lewis, Dummett, Trippier, Manquillo, Ashby
|Midfielders:
|Guimaraes, Willock, M. Longstaff, Joelinton, Anderson, Almiron, Murphy
|Forwards:
|Isak, Wilson, Gordon, Saint-Maximin
Brighton team news
Paraguayan attacker Julio Enciso is expected to be fit despite having to leave the pitch in the Arsenal win due to a knock, while Joel Veltman remains a doubt with a thigh problem. Pascal Gross may continue at right-back in Veltman's possible absence, with Moises Caicedo a likely back-up.
Brighton would still miss the services of Jakub Moder, Tariq Lamptey, Jeremy Sarmiento, Adam Webster, Solly March and Adam Lallana due to injuries, though.
Brighton possible XI: Steele; Gross, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gilmour; Mitoma, Mac Allister, Enciso; Ferguson
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sanchez, Steele
|Defenders:
|Dunk, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Veltman
|Midfielders:
|Mac Allister, Caicedo, Gilmour, Grob, Ayari, Buonanotte, Mitoma
|Forwards:
|Welbeck, Enciso, Undav, Ferguson
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 13, 2022
|Brighton 0-0 Newcastle
|Premier League
|March 5, 2022
|Newcastle 2-1 Brighton
|Premier League
|November 6, 2021
|Brighton 1-1 Newcastle
|Premier League
|March 21, 2021
|Brighton 3-0 Newcastle
|Premier League
|September 20, 2020
|Newcastle 0-3 Brighton
|Premier League