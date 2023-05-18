This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Newcastle vs Brighton: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Anselm Noronha
Callum Wilson Fabian Schar Newcastle 2022-23Getty Images
Premier LeagueNewcastle UnitedNewcastle United vs Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news

Newcastle will be looking to hold on to their place in the Premier League top-four when they take on Brighton, who are also keen to seal their spot in a European competition for next season, on Thursday.

Eddie Howe's side is currently third on the standings, but has dropped points in their last couple of games. They were held to a 2-2 draw by Leeds United following the 2-0 loss against Arsenal.

Whereas Robert De Zerbi's Seagulls picked up a 3-0 win at Emirates Stadium on Sunday to put a huge dent on Arsenal's title hopes, while Brighton are also hoping to close down a six-point gap towards fifth-placed Liverpool.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Newcastle vs Brighton kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 18, 2023
Kick-off time:2:30 pm EDT
Venue:St. James' Park

The Premier League game between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion is scheduled for May 18, 2023, at St. James' Park football stadium in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm EDT in the United States (UK).

How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

fuboTVWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on fuboTV and available to stream live online through fubo app.

Team news & squads

Julio Enciso Brighton vs Arsenal 2022-23Getty Images

Newcastle team news

Sean Longstaff, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie are sidelined with injuries, while Ryan Fraser is a cast out at the club.

Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak would be set to start in attack again, but it's between Miguel Almiron, Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon and Allan Saint-Maximin to complete the front-three.

Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Isak.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie
Defenders:Botman, Burn, Schar, Targett, Lewis, Dummett, Trippier, Manquillo, Ashby
Midfielders:Guimaraes, Willock, M. Longstaff, Joelinton, Anderson, Almiron, Murphy
Forwards:Isak, Wilson, Gordon, Saint-Maximin

Brighton team news

Paraguayan attacker Julio Enciso is expected to be fit despite having to leave the pitch in the Arsenal win due to a knock, while Joel Veltman remains a doubt with a thigh problem. Pascal Gross may continue at right-back in Veltman's possible absence, with Moises Caicedo a likely back-up.

Brighton would still miss the services of Jakub Moder, Tariq Lamptey, Jeremy Sarmiento, Adam Webster, Solly March and Adam Lallana due to injuries, though.

Brighton possible XI: Steele; Gross, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gilmour; Mitoma, Mac Allister, Enciso; Ferguson

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sanchez, Steele
Defenders:Dunk, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Veltman
Midfielders:Mac Allister, Caicedo, Gilmour, Grob, Ayari, Buonanotte, Mitoma
Forwards:Welbeck, Enciso, Undav, Ferguson

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
August 13, 2022Brighton 0-0 NewcastlePremier League
March 5, 2022Newcastle 2-1 BrightonPremier League
November 6, 2021Brighton 1-1 NewcastlePremier League
March 21, 2021Brighton 3-0 NewcastlePremier League
September 20, 2020Newcastle 0-3 BrightonPremier League

