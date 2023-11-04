Newcastle United vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Premier League game today

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will be looking to climb to the top of the Premier League standings at least temporarily when the Gunners take on Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's men will turn their focus to the league following their Carabao Cup exit on account of a mid-week 3-1 loss against West Ham.

In contrast, the Magpies defeated Manchester United 3-0 in the Cup tie but they find themselves outside the Premier League top five at the moment.

Newcastle vs Arsenal kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 1:30 pm EDT Venue: St. James' Park

It will kick off at 1:30 pm EDT on November 4 in the United States (US).

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO, Telemundo and NBC in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe had made a few rotations in the win over United, as the likes of Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson should return to the XI against Arsenal.

Joe Willock is a doubt on fitness grounds, while Matt Targett picked up a hamstring problem in the Magpies' last outing, with Dan Burn set to replace Targett.

Javier Manquillo, Lewis Miley, Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Elliot Anderson, Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes are all sidelined, while Sandro Tonali faces a lengthy ban.

Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Schar, Lascelles, Targett, Hall, Burn, Dummett, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth Midfielders: Guimaraes, Joelinton, Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchie, Almiron Forwards: Gordon, Wilson

Arsenal team news

Other than David Reyes expected to take back his place in between the sticks from Aaron Ramsdale, the lot of William Saliba, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka should return to the XI.

On the other hand, Arteta's injury woes have also worsened after Emile Smith Rowe suffered a knock to his knee in the West Ham loss, with Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Jurrien Timber sidelined through their respective injuries.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Vieira Forwards: Saka, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 7, 2023 Newcastle United 0-2 Arsenal Premier League Jan 3, 2023 Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle United Premier League May 16, 2022 Newcastle United 2-0 Arsenal Premier League Nov 27, 2021 Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle United Premier League May 5, 2021 Newcastle United 0-2 Arsenal Premier League

