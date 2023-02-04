Newcastle United vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Newcastle United against West Ham on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Newcastle United host West Ham at St. James Park on Saturday in a Premier League encounter.

The Magpies head into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 win over Southampton in the League Cup.

For the first time since 1999, the Magpies have sealed a final berth in a major competition and are now set to face Manchester United at Wembley on February 26.

Before that, they have a slew of Premier League games which Eddie Howe's troops must negotiate with utmost seriousness as they are firmly in a position to claim a Champions League berth for next season.

Newcastle are in the third place, level on points with the Red Devils, and are three clear of Tottenham in fifth who have played an extra game.

They will fancy their chances against a struggling West Ham who are currently 16th with 18 points from 20 matches. The Hammers have found it difficult to shine on the road and have not won since a slender 1-0 victory over Aston Villa back in August.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

Newcastle vs West Ham: Date & kick-off time

Game: Newcastle vs West Ham Date: February 4, 2023 Kick-off: 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm GMT / 11:00 pm IST Venue: St. James Park

How to watch Newcastle vs West Ham on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on Universo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, & Peacock.

In the United Kingdom (U.K.) the game will be broadcasted on Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports Premier League with live streaming on Sky GO.

Fans in India can catch the action live on the Star Sports Network, with live streaming on Hotstar.

Bruno Guimaraes will be suspended for the next three Premier League matches including Saturday's fixture with West Ham after being sent off against Southampton. Emil Krafth (knee), Matt Targett (foot) and Javi Manquillo (knock) are injured while Alexander Isak is doubtful after he suffered a 'possible concussion' in the League Cup fixture. New signing Anthony Gordon might be handed a start. Newcastle Possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Gordon, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin Position Players Goalkeepers Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie. Defenders Botman, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Dummett, Trippier, Ashby. Midfielders Willock, S. Longstaff, Ritchie, Joelinton, Anderson, Gordon. Forwards Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Almiron, Murphy, Fraser.

The Hammers, meanwhile, are without Maxwel Cornet, Kurt Zouma, and Gianluca Scamacca. January addition Danny Ings is doubtful with a knee issue.

West Ham possible XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd; Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Emerson; Paqueta, Bowen; Antonio