Newcastle United vs Arsenal : Lineups and LIVE updates

Arsenal make the long and dauting trip to St James' Park for a Premier League encounter againt Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, with the Gunners' title-hopes hanging in the balance.

The Gunners are currently second in the table, just four points behind leaders Manchester City with four games left in the title-race, while Newcastle sit third, only 3 points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool but with two games in hand.

Arsenal have beеn inconsistent in recent weeks. The Gunners snapped a damaging four-match winless streak by beating a lacklustre Chelsea 3-1 on Tuesday to restore some confidence.

They now face another big test in their Premier League title bid when they travel to the fortress of St. James Park to face Champions League-chasing Newcastle.

In contrast, Newcastle have trampled everything in front of them in the last couple of months, and hit Arsenal's North London rivals Tottenham for six. Three straight victories for the Geordies have all but secured their Champions League spot.

The Magpies have been one of the surprise packages of the season. They were in a relegation battle at the start of last season, but they've come a long way since the Saudi-led takeover.

As a result of their fine form, St James' Park is bouncing again, and has been tranformed into a fortress this season, with only Liverpool recording a victory there and the Arsenal players face a hostile reception to greet them on Sunday.

The reverse fixture between these two sides ended in a 0-0 draw at the Emirates in January as Newcastle successfully frustrated the Gunners, but expect some fireworks here.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal confirmed lineups

Newcastle United XI (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Wilson, Isak

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Arsenal's upcoming fixtures

Mikel Arteta & Co. will next take on Brighton & Hove Albion at home next Sunday in yet another tricky Premier League fixture, followed by a trip to Nottingham Forest on 20th May. The Gunners will then round off their relatively successful 2022-23 campaign by hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates.