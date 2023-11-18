New Zealand U17 vs Mexico U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U17 World Cup game

How to watch the FIFA U17 World Cup match between New Zealand and Mexico, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New Zealand U17's hopes of making it to the knockouts of the 2023 U17 World Cup are grim as the Young All Whites take on Mexico U17 in a Group F encounter on Saturday.

Martin Bullock's side scored their only goal of the campaign in the 3-1 loss to Germany after suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Venezuela in their opener.

On the other hand, the Hero Boys have a realistic opportunity of reaching the last 16 by picking a suitable result that can land them in a place among the four best third-placed teams.

In the aftermath of losing 3-1 to Germany, Raul Chabrand's side was last held to a 2-2 draw by Venezuela.

New Zealand U17 vs Mexico U17 kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 4 am EDT Venue: Si Jalak Harupat Stadium

The FIFA U17 World Cup match between New Zealand and Mexico will be played at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung, Indonesia.

It will kick off at 4 am EDT on November 18 in the United States (US).

How to watch New Zealand U17 vs Mexico U17 online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch fubo, Sling TV, FS2 and UNIVERSO in the US, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

New Zealand U17 team news

Stoke City's Adam Watson will continue in attack following his strike against the Germans.

Moreover, Bullock may not want to tinker with his side while persisting with a 3-4-3 formation.

New Zealand U17 possible XI: Foord; Dupont, Gardiner, Coveny; Murphy, Mitchell, Leuluai, Thompson; Ukick, Supyk, Watson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Foord, Brown, McCarron Defenders: Isaako, Gardiner, Leuluai, Coverny, Dupont, Edwards, Lee, Murphy Midfielders: Dlamini, Thompson, Cassidy, Mitchell, De Villiers Forwards: Walker, Sloane-Rodrigues, Supyk, Ukich, Watson

Mexico U17 team news

Tahiel Jimenez, who scored in the Germany loss, is set to continue alongside Stephano Carrillo up front.

Carrillo was joined by Luis Ortiz on the scoresheet against Venezuela, as the latter should once again feature in midfield.

Mexico U17 possible XI: Bedolla; Navarrete, Romero, Sanchez; Lomell, Barajas, Martinez, Ortiz, Alvarez; Jimenez, Carrillo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bedolla, Delgado, Moreno Defenders: Garcia, Navarrete, Romero, Pelayo, Sanchez, Suarez Midfielders: Martinez, Urias, Ortiz, Vazquez, Barajas, Alvares Forwards: Jimenez, Levy, Valenzuela, Lomeli, Fernandez, Carillo

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time New Zealand U17 and Mexico U17 face each other across all competitions.

