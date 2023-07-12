New York Red Bulls vs Cincinnati: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between New York and Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Cincinnati will aim to consolidate their position as the frontrunners in the Major League Soccer (MLS) Eastern Conference when they face off with New York Red Bulls on Wednesday at the Red Bull Arena.

With 21 league matches played, the visitors find themselves comfortably ahead by a seven-point margin at the top of the table. However, Cincinnati will hope to get rid of complacency after becoming winless in their last three games. Meanwhile, the ninth-placed hosts will be motivated to climb up the table.

Both teams will be eager to showcase their abilities and secure a favourable result in what promises to be an intriguing encounter. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New York vs Cincinnati kick-off time

Date: July 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm EDT Venue: Red Bull Arena

The MLS game between New York Red Bulls and Cincinnati will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, July 12. Kick-off is at 7.30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch New York vs Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will be shown live on Apple TV with an MLS Season pass. Fans can tune in to watch the live stream and also check out match highlights and other clips after the game. Live updates will be available here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

New York team news

With no fresh injury concerns to report, Troy Lesesne might choose to stick with the same lineup that secured a victory over New England Revolution in their previous match, maintaining consistency and team chemistry. However, Winkelman Carmona has a strong case to make a starting appearance after his decisive goal as a substitute in that game.

Frankie Amaya has been instrumental in midfield and he is the team's top scorer this season, with three goals in his 13 appearances.

New York Red Bulls predicted XI: Carlos; Harper, Reyes, Nealis, Duncan; Edelman, Amaya; Mosso, Luquinhas; Vanzeir, Barlow.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Miguel, Carlos Defenders: Tolkin, Reyes, Duncan, S. Nealis, D. Nealis, Ndam Midfielders: Casseres, Morgan, Luquinhas, Carmona, Amaya, Fernandez, Stroud Forwards: Manoel, Burke, Harper, Vanzeir

Cincinnati team news

FC Cincinnati will be without influential defender Matt Miazga, who is currently on international duty with the USMNT. Ian Murphy, who has filled in admirably in Miazga's absence, will be unavailable due to a suspension following his red card in the previous match.

Cincinnati predicted XI: Celentano; Hagglund, Mosquera, Gaddis; Arias, Nwobodo, Moreno, Barreal; Acosta; Kubo, Santos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Celentano, Kann Defenders: Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera, Arias, Powell, Murphy, Gaddis Midfielders: Moreno, Nwobodo, Barreal, Acosta, Kubo, Angulo Forwards: Vazquez, Santos, Brenner, Ordonez, Badji

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2023 New York 1-1 Cincinnati US Open Cup October 2022 New York 1-2 Cincinnati MLS August 2022 New York 1-1 Cincinnati MLS July 2022 Cincinnati 1-1 New York MLS October 2021 Cincinnati 0-1 New York MLS

