New York Red Bulls vs Cincinnati: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

FC Cincinnati will aim to consolidate their position as the frontrunners in the Major League Soccer (MLS) Eastern Conference when they face off with New York Red Bulls on Wednesday at the Red Bull Arena.
With 21 league matches played, the visitors find themselves comfortably ahead by a seven-point margin at the top of the table. However, Cincinnati will hope to get rid of complacency after becoming winless in their last three games. Meanwhile, the ninth-placed hosts will be motivated to climb up the table.
Both teams will be eager to showcase their abilities and secure a favourable result in what promises to be an intriguing encounter.
New York vs Cincinnati kick-off time
|Date:
|July 12, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7.30 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Red Bull Arena
The MLS game between New York Red Bulls and Cincinnati will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, July 12. Kick-off is at 7.30 pm EDT for fans in the US.
How to watch New York vs Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be shown live on Apple TV with an MLS Season pass. Fans can tune in to watch the live stream and also check out match highlights and other clips after the game. Live updates will be available here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
New York team news
With no fresh injury concerns to report, Troy Lesesne might choose to stick with the same lineup that secured a victory over New England Revolution in their previous match, maintaining consistency and team chemistry. However, Winkelman Carmona has a strong case to make a starting appearance after his decisive goal as a substitute in that game.
Frankie Amaya has been instrumental in midfield and he is the team's top scorer this season, with three goals in his 13 appearances.
New York Red Bulls predicted XI: Carlos; Harper, Reyes, Nealis, Duncan; Edelman, Amaya; Mosso, Luquinhas; Vanzeir, Barlow.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Miguel, Carlos
|Defenders:
|Tolkin, Reyes, Duncan, S. Nealis, D. Nealis, Ndam
|Midfielders:
|Casseres, Morgan, Luquinhas, Carmona, Amaya, Fernandez, Stroud
|Forwards:
|Manoel, Burke, Harper, Vanzeir
Cincinnati team news
FC Cincinnati will be without influential defender Matt Miazga, who is currently on international duty with the USMNT. Ian Murphy, who has filled in admirably in Miazga's absence, will be unavailable due to a suspension following his red card in the previous match.
Cincinnati predicted XI: Celentano; Hagglund, Mosquera, Gaddis; Arias, Nwobodo, Moreno, Barreal; Acosta; Kubo, Santos.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Celentano, Kann
|Defenders:
|Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera, Arias, Powell, Murphy, Gaddis
|Midfielders:
|Moreno, Nwobodo, Barreal, Acosta, Kubo, Angulo
|Forwards:
|Vazquez, Santos, Brenner, Ordonez, Badji
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 2023
|New York 1-1 Cincinnati
|US Open Cup
|October 2022
|New York 1-2 Cincinnati
|MLS
|August 2022
|New York 1-1 Cincinnati
|MLS
|July 2022
|Cincinnati 1-1 New York
|MLS
|October 2021
|Cincinnati 0-1 New York
|MLS