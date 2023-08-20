New York Red Bulls vs D.C. United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between New York Red Bulls and DC United, as well as kick-off time and team news

New York Red Bulls will take on DC United in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Monday at the Red Bull Arena. The teams are 11th and ninth respectively in the Easter Conference standings and will be looking to pick up wins as the league resumes after a month's break.

The hosts' most recent outing was a defeat on penalties against Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup. DC United's form has been worse, as they have only managed to win one out of their last five fixtures across both Leagues Cup and the MLS. However, the visitors are clinging onto the last playoff spot and must add more wins to the bag.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New York Red Bulls vs DC United kick-off time

Date: August 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm EDT Venue: Red Bull Arena

The game between New York Red Bulls and DC United will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Monday. Kick-off is at 7.30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs DC United online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Apple TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels and on Apple TV after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

New York Red Bulls team news

Dylan Nealis was absent from the Red Bulls' Leagues Cup game against Philly due to a sore hip. Steven Sserwadda has a knee problem, Serge Ngoma is nursing a hamstring strain.

Lewis Morgan played despite a previous hip injury, coming on late for Cameron Harper and hence could feature again.

NY Red Bulls predicted XI: Coronel; Harper, Reyes, S. Nealis, Tolkin; Stroud, Edelman; Luquinhas, Carmona, Morgan; Vanzeir.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Meara, Marcucci Defenders: Reid, Nocita, Reyes, Duncan, S. Nealis, Ofori, Tolkin, Mullings, Ndam, Mina Midfielders: Stroud, Amaya, , Yearwood, Harper, Carmona, Fernandez, Donkor, Edelman, Shapiro-Thompson, Luquinhas, Estrela Forwards: Burke, Manoel, Vanzeir, Barlow

DC United team news

On the other hand, DC United might face challenges with Theodore Ku-DiPietro possibly out with a sore ankle, Mohanad Jeahze grappling with a leg issue, Martin Rodriguez potentially sidelined by a knee injury, and Mateusz Klich serving a suspension.

DC United predicted XI: Miller; Ruan, Birnbaum, Williams, Davis; Canouse, Durkin, Hopkins; Dajome; Benteke, Robertha.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Miller, Bono, Zamudio Defenders: Ruan, Williams, Hines-Ike, Najar, Birnbaum, Pines, Sargis, Davis, Greene, Akinmboni, Samake Midfielders: Canouse, Santos, Durkin, Pirani, Garay, Asad, Hopkins, Morrison Forwards: Hurtado, Dájome, Robertha, Benteke, Fletcher, Fajardo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2023 New York RB 1 - 0 D.C. United US Open Cup July 2022 D.C. United 0 - 0 New York RB MLS May 2022 New York RB 4 - 1 D.C. United MLS May 2022 D.C. United 0 - 3 New York RB US Open Cup February 2022 New York RB 1 - 1 D.C. United Friendly

Useful links