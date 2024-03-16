How to watch today's New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

All the information you need for today's NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers.

Pittsburgh Penguins are all set to host the New York Rangers at the famous PPG Paints Arena on March 16, 2024, at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT, for the latest fixture on the NHL agenda.

The Rangers are the early favorites in this game, so even though the Penguins are playing at home, they still have a tough opponent to beat. To heighten the suspense, the Rangers have proven their superiority in their last three meetings with the Penguins, winning all three of them.

Coming into this game, the Rangers have a great recent record of three wins and two losses in their last five games. On the other hand, the Penguins have had a rough recent record of four losses and one win in their last five games.

Below, GOAL gives you all the details you need to catch the Rangers and Penguins NHL fixture today.

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburg Penguins: Date & puck drop time

The New York Rangers will face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 16, 2024, with puck drop set for 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, USA. Don't miss this exciting NHL matchup between two fierce rivals.

Date Saturday, March 16, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Arena PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, PA, USA

How to watch New York Rangers vs. Pittsburg Penguins on TV & stream live online

The Rangers vs. Penguins NHL fixture will be broadcast live on ABC and ESPN. Fans can also live stream the game on ESPN+.

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburg Penguins Team News

Getty Images

New York Rangers team news

Due to season-ending injuries to Blake Wheeler, Jacob Trouba, and Filip Chytil, the New York Rangers are facing serious setbacks. The team's lineup and depth are put to the test by Wheeler's lower-body injury, Trouba's lower-body illness, and Chytil's upper-body problem. The Rangers will need to rely on their remaining roster to step up and fill the ice as they navigate through the rest of their campaign.

Pittsburg Penguins team news

With Matt Nieto and Jansen Harkins out due to knee and upper body ailments, the Pittsburgh Penguins are dealing with serious player injuries. Drew O'Connor is also classified as day-to-day because of a concussion. The Penguins' lineup is challenged by these absences, and the team's depth and fortitude will be tested as they attempt to keep their competitive edge on the ice while navigating through these injury setbacks.

Recent results and Schedule

New York Rangers recent results

Date Opponent Result 12 March 2024 New Jersy Devils (Home) W(3-1) 10 March 2024 St. Louis Blues (Home) W(4-0) 05 March 2024 Florida Panthers (Home) L(2-4) 03 March 2024 Toronto Maple Leafs (Away) L(3-4) 29 Feb 2024 Columbus Blue Jackets (Home) W(4-1)

Pittsburg Penguins recent results

Date Opponent Result 10 March 2024 Edmonton Oilers (Home) L(0-4) 10 March 2024 Boston Bruins (Away) L(1-5) 08 March 2024 Washington Capitals (Home) L(0-6) 06 March 2024 Columbus Blue Jackets (Home) W(5-3) 04 March 2024 Edmonton Oilers (Away) L(1-6)

