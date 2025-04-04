How to watch New York Mets vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Mets versus the Toronto Blue Jays, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The New York Mets return to Citi Field on Friday to kick off a three-game weekend set against the red-hot Toronto Blue Jays.

The Mets enter at 3-3 after taking two of three from the Marlins, capped by a tight 6-5 win on Wednesday. In the series finale, New York struck first with a run in the opening frame but found themselves in a 4-1 hole by the seventh. Refusing to go quietly, the Mets rallied to even the score and ultimately pulled off a comeback win in extra innings.

Toronto, on the other hand, is riding high after a dominant sweep of the Nationals. The Jays capped that series with a 4-2 win and have now covered in five of their first seven contests. They're 5-2 overall and ATS after splitting their season-opening four-game series with Baltimore.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Mets vs. the Toronto Blue Jays MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Mets vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SNY and SNET

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

New York Mets vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Mets will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 3:10 pm ET/12:10 pm PT at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

Date Friday, April 4, 2025 First-Pitch Time 3:10 pm ET/12:10 pm PT Venue Citi Field Location Queens, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Mets vs Toronto Blue Jays team news, injury reports & key players

New York Mets team news

Pete Alonso has been New York's offensive anchor through the first week, leading the team with a .286 average, two home runs, and eight RBI. Brandon Nimmo has provided some pop as well with two homers during his three-game hitting streak. Over his last five games, Nimmo is hitting .250 with a walk and three runs driven in. Luis Torrens is off to a strong start too, slashing .313 with a pair of doubles, a homer, and a walk. Juan Soto has shown patience at the plate, drawing six walks while adding a double and a home run, though he’s hitting just .238 so far.

Tylor Megill gets the ball for the Mets in the series opener. The right-hander was sharp in his season debut, tossing five innings of one-run ball while striking out six and posting a 1.80 ERA and 0.80 WHIP.

Toronto Blue Jays team news

Toronto counters with veteran righty Kevin Gausman, who picked up a win in his lone start this year. He worked six efficient innings, allowing just two runs with a 3.00 ERA and a sparkling 0.67 WHIP.

Andrés Giménez has powered the Jays offensively, leading the club with three home runs and six RBI. He's swinging a hot bat during his seven-game hit streak, batting .308 with two doubles and three walks over that stretch. George Springer tops the team in average at .429, while Bo Bichette (.310) and Alejandro Kirk (.316) have provided steady production in the heart of the lineup.

New York Mets vs Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record