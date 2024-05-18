New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New York City FC and New York Red Bulls, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York City will take on the New York Red Bulls in the Major League Soccer (MLS) match at the Citi Field on Saturday.

The visitors are third in the standings with 23 points from 13 matches, and the hosts are close behind in fourth with 20 points. New York Red Bulls have four wins in their last five fixtures and will be confident of delivering a good performance away from home, but New York City have only lost two matches this season and will be looking to avoid a third defeat.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New York City vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time

Date: May 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Citi Field

The match will be played at the Citi Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

New York City FC team news

Maxi Moralez has returned to training with the Boys in Blue after rupturing his ACL last season, but he sat out on Wednesday along with Rio Hope-Gund, who has a leg injury.

Strahinja Tanasijevic is eligible to return from suspension, and Monsef Bakrar came off the bench in midweek after missing last weekend's match.

New York City FC predicted XI: Freese; Gray, Martins, Risa, O'Toole; Sands, Parks; Wolf, Rodriguez, Fernandez; Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Freese, Romero, Rando Defenders: Martins, Risa, Tanasijevic, O'Toole, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Baiera Midfielders: Parks, Sands, Perea, Haak, Shore, Carrizo, Rodriguez Forwards: Jones, Magno, Ojeda, Wolf, Jasson, Fernandez, Martinez, Mijatovic, Yanes, Bakrar

New York Red Bulls team news

The Red Bulls were without Ronald Donkor in midweek due to a back issue. Peter Stroud continues to recover from ankle surgery, while Roald Mitchell and Serge Ngoma are dealing with knee injuries.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Eile, Tolkin; Edelman, Amaya; Carmona, Forsberg, Morgan; Manoel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marcucci, Meara, Stokes Defenders: S. Nealis, Reyes, O'Connor, Alexandre, Tolkin, Duncan, D. Nealis, Mina Midfielders: Amaya, Estrela, Carmona, Morgan, Gjengaar Forwards: Manoel, Hall, Harper

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/09/23 New York City 0 - 0 New York RB MLS 04/08/23 New York RB 1 - 0 New York City Leagues Cup 14/05/23 New York RB 1 - 0 New York City MLS 17/09/22 New York City 2 - 0 New York RB MLS 18/07/22 New York RB 0 - 1 New York City MLS

