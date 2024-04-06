New York City FC vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New York City FC and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York City (NYCFC) will take on Atlanta United in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Citi Field on Saturday. Atlanta United are sixth in the standings with nine points from their first five matches. The hosts are struggling in 14th with just four points so far this season.

Atlanta will be confident of getting a win, after a solid 3-0 win in their most recent outing, against Chicago Fire. Jamal Thiare scored a brace in the last outing and the team will be relishing going up against an opponent that has won only one out of six games this season.

New York City FC vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Date: April 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Citi Field

The match will be played at the Citi Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch New York City FC vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

New York City FC team news

NYCFC will be without Maxi Moralez who is sidelined with a right knee injury.

Talles Magno and Birk Risa also missed out in the last game due to knee and leg injuries, respectively. Jovan Mijatovic was another absentee and remains unavailable for selection.

NYCFC predicted XI: Freese; Gray, Martins, Tanasijevic; Ilenic, Parks, Sands, Wolf; Rodriguez, Martinez; Bakrar

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Freese, Romero, Rando Defenders: Martins, Tanasijevic, O'Toole, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Baiera Midfielders: Parks, Sands, Perea, Haak, Shore, Carrizo, Rodriguez Forwards: Jones, Ojeda, Wolf, Jasson, Fernandez, Martinez, Yanes, Bakrar

Atlanta United team news

Daniel Rios, newly arrived at Atlanta from Chivas on loan, missed last week's game with a calf strain. Stian Gregersen was also out of that fixture with a knee injury.

For Atlanta, Thiago Almada, Caleb Wiley and Bartosz Slisz returned to the starting lineup last weekend, having been absent for the loss to Toronto due to international duty.

Atlanta predicted XI: Guzan; Lennon, Cobb, Williams, Wiley; Slisz, McCarty; Lobzhanidze, Almada, Mosquera; Giakoumakis

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cohen, Guzan, Westberg Defenders: Abram, Williams, Cobb, Morales, Wiley, Lennon, Hernandez, McFadden, Centeno Midfielders: Slisz, Muyumba, Fortune, Firmino, McCarty, Torres, Almada Forwards: Lobjanidze, Silva, Mosquera, Brennan, Wolff, Thiare, Giakoumakis

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 22/06/23 MLS Atlanta United 2 - 2 New York City 09/04/23 MLS New York City 1 - 1 Atlanta United 10/10/22 MLS Atlanta United 1 - 2 New York City 04/07/22 MLS New York City 2 - 2 Atlanta United 22/11/21 MLS New York City 2 - 0 Atlanta United

