How to watch the MLS match between New England and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New England Revolution will be looking to climb second when they welcome Atlanta United to the Gillette Stadium in Wednesday's Major Soccer League (MLS) encounter.

Despite Saturday's 2-1 defeat at NY Red Bulls, the hosts are currently just two points clear of Atlanta United in the Eastern Conference. Bruca Arena's men will have their eyes set on thinning the eight-point gap between themselves and current leaders FC Cincinnati, too.

Whereas the visitors aim a third straight win following a 1-0 win over Montreal at the weekend in order to strengthen their place in the top half of the qualification games.

New England vs Atlanta United kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30pm EDT Venue: Gillette Stadium

It will kick off at 7:30pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch New England vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through Apple TV.

Team news & squads

New England team news

Midfielder Latif Blessing is suspended following his sending off in the NY Red Bulls loss, while defender DeJuan Jones is away on international duty with the United States.

With Carles Gil and Noel Buck expected to miss this tie, too, Ian Harkes is likely to partner Matt Polster in the middle.

The forward line is going to be occupied by Bobby Wood alongside either Giacomo Vrioni or Gustavo Bou.

New England possible XI: Petrovic; Bye, Farrell, Romney, Sweat; Bajraktarevic, Harkes, Polster, Boateng; Vrioni, Wood

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Jackson, Edwards Jr., Campuzano Defenders: Kessler, Romney, Makoun, Farrell, Gonzalez, Souza, Sweat, Spaulding, Bye Midfielders: Polster, Buck, Harkes, Bolma, Boateng, Gil, Panayotou, Borrero, Rivera, Bajaktarevic Forwards: Bou, Altidore, Rennicks, Wood

Atlanta United team news

Injured forward Georgios Giakoumakis is set to miss out again, as Miguel Berry will continue to bear the burden up front with Thiago Almada.

The backline should also see no changes as Ronald Hernandez, Juan Jose Purata and Luis Abram will look to keep another clean sheet with Brad Guzan.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Hernandez, Purata, Abram; Lennon, Sosa, Sejdic, Wiley; Wolff, Berry, Almada

Position Players Goalkeepers: Diop, Westberg, Guzan, Reyes Defenders: Robinson, Abram, Purata, Cobb, Wiley, Gutman, Lennon, Hernandez, McFadden Midfielders: Sosa, Ibarra, Sejkdic, Alonso, Rossetto, Fortune, Carleton, Almada, Firmino, Etienne Jr., Mosquera Forwards: Brennan, Araujo, Chol, Wolff, Lopez, Berry, Conway

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 1, 2023 Atlanta United 3-3 New England MLS October 1, 2022 New England 2-1 Atlanta United MLS May 15, 2022 Atlanta United 2-2 New England MLS July 18, 2021 Atlanta United 0-1 New England MLS May 2, 2021 New England 2-1 Atlanta United MLS

