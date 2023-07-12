New England Revolution will be looking to climb second when they welcome Atlanta United to the Gillette Stadium in Wednesday's Major Soccer League (MLS) encounter.
Despite Saturday's 2-1 defeat at NY Red Bulls, the hosts are currently just two points clear of Atlanta United in the Eastern Conference. Bruca Arena's men will have their eyes set on thinning the eight-point gap between themselves and current leaders FC Cincinnati, too.
Whereas the visitors aim a third straight win following a 1-0 win over Montreal at the weekend in order to strengthen their place in the top half of the qualification games.
New England vs Atlanta United kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 12, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:30pm EDT
|Venue:
|Gillette Stadium
The MLS match between New England Revolution and Atlanta United is scheduled for July 12, 2023, at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, United States.
It will kick off at 7:30pm EDT in the United States (US).
How to watch New England vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams
|Apple TV
|Watch here
The game will be available to stream live online through Apple TV.
GOAL will also have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center.
Team news & squads
New England team news
Midfielder Latif Blessing is suspended following his sending off in the NY Red Bulls loss, while defender DeJuan Jones is away on international duty with the United States.
With Carles Gil and Noel Buck expected to miss this tie, too, Ian Harkes is likely to partner Matt Polster in the middle.
The forward line is going to be occupied by Bobby Wood alongside either Giacomo Vrioni or Gustavo Bou.
New England possible XI: Petrovic; Bye, Farrell, Romney, Sweat; Bajraktarevic, Harkes, Polster, Boateng; Vrioni, Wood
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Petrovic, Jackson, Edwards Jr., Campuzano
|Defenders:
|Kessler, Romney, Makoun, Farrell, Gonzalez, Souza, Sweat, Spaulding, Bye
|Midfielders:
|Polster, Buck, Harkes, Bolma, Boateng, Gil, Panayotou, Borrero, Rivera, Bajaktarevic
|Forwards:
|Bou, Altidore, Rennicks, Wood
Atlanta United team news
Injured forward Georgios Giakoumakis is set to miss out again, as Miguel Berry will continue to bear the burden up front with Thiago Almada.
The backline should also see no changes as Ronald Hernandez, Juan Jose Purata and Luis Abram will look to keep another clean sheet with Brad Guzan.
Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Hernandez, Purata, Abram; Lennon, Sosa, Sejdic, Wiley; Wolff, Berry, Almada
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Diop, Westberg, Guzan, Reyes
|Defenders:
|Robinson, Abram, Purata, Cobb, Wiley, Gutman, Lennon, Hernandez, McFadden
|Midfielders:
|Sosa, Ibarra, Sejkdic, Alonso, Rossetto, Fortune, Carleton, Almada, Firmino, Etienne Jr., Mosquera
|Forwards:
|Brennan, Araujo, Chol, Wolff, Lopez, Berry, Conway
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|June 1, 2023
|Atlanta United 3-3 New England
|MLS
|October 1, 2022
|New England 2-1 Atlanta United
|MLS
|May 15, 2022
|Atlanta United 2-2 New England
|MLS
|July 18, 2021
|Atlanta United 0-1 New England
|MLS
|May 2, 2021
|New England 2-1 Atlanta United
|MLS