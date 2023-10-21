New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between New England and Philadelphia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New England Revolution will take on Philadelphia Union in the MLS at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

New England Revolution have secured their spot in the postseason despite a bit of struggle over the past month. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Union are looking to maintain their impressive unbeaten streak on the final day of the regular season.

With only one win in their last eight fixtures, New England need to bounce back quickly ahead of the playoffs. Philadelphia are unbeaten in eight games but six of those results have been draws,

New England vs Philadelphia kick-off time

Date: October 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 6pm EDT Venue: Gillette Stadium

The game between New England Revolution and Philadelphia Union will be played at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 6pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch New England vs Philadelphia online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Apple TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

New England team news

Noel Buck and DeJuan Jones have returned to the United States after their recent stints with their respective national teams. 18-year-old Buck has had a successful debut season, getting involved in 24 MLS matches.

However, the New England's attacking options remain limited as Dylan Borrero is still unavailable. Unfortunately, the Colombian player is expected to remain sidelined for the rest of the season due to a cruciate ligament injury.

New England Revolution predicted XI: Jackson; Kessler, Gonzalez, Romney; Jones, Kaye, Polster, Boateng, Gil; Bou, Chancalay

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vaclik, Jackson, Edwards Jr. Defenders: Romney, Farrell, Gonzalez, Jones, Sweat, Spaulding Midfielders: Polster, Kaye, Buck, Bolma, Boateng, Gil, Panayotou Forwards: Chancalay, Rivera, Gil, McNamara, Vrioni, Wood, Rennicks

Philadelphia team news

Philadelphia will have to do without midfielder Jose Andres Martinez on Saturday night as the 29-year-old serves a one-game suspension due to accumulating yellow cards.

Head coach Jim Curtin's choices in the midfield have been further limited due to an ankle injury suffered by Jesus Bueno, who has been sidelined since October 8.

Philadelphia Union predicted XI: Blake; Harriel, Glesnes, Lowe, Wagner; Bedoya, Rafanello, McGlynn; Gazdag, Carranza, Uhre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blake, Bendik Defenders: Real, Mbaizo, Elliot, Glesnes, Lowe, Harriel, Wagner Midfielders: Gazdag, McGlynn, Perea, Odada, Bedoya, Rafanello, Flach Forwards: Uhre, Carranza, Torres

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2023 Philadelphia Union 3 - 0 New England MLS February 2023 New England 0 - 2 Philadelphia Union Friendly July 2022 Philadelphia Union 2 - 1 New England MLS May 2022 New England 1 - 1 Philadelphia Union MLS September 2021 Philadelphia Union 0 - 1 New England MLS

