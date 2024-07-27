New England Revolution vs Mazatlan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Leagues Cup game

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between New England Revolution and Mazatlan FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New England Revolution will take on Mazatlan in the Leagues Cup at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

This will be a contest between two teams who are going through a difficult period in their respective leagues. New England are at the bottom of the MLS standings and Mazatlan are winless after the first four rounds of the Liga MX.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New England Revolution vs Mazatlan FC kick-off time

Date: July 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

The match will be played at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch New England Revolution vs Mazatlan FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

New England Revolution team news

Tomas Chancalay and Nacho Gil are both sidelined with knee injuries. Emmanuel Boateng, DeJuan Jones, Dylan Borrero and Noel Buck are also unavailable for selection due to injuries.

New England Revolution possible XI: Ivacic; Bye, Kessler, Arreaga, Miller; Polster, Kaye; Bajraktarevic, Harkes, McNamara; Wood.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ivačič, Edwards Jr. Defenders: Romney, Arreaga, Kessler, Lima, Bye, Miller, Suarez, Farrell Midfielders: Polster, Harkes, Bolma, Panayotou, McNamara, Spaulding, Bajraktarević Forwards: Vrioni, Wood, Fry

Mazatlan FC team news

For Mazatlan, Ecuadorian international Jefferson Intriago remains unavailable as he continues to recover from a long-term injury sustained in March. They have no fresh injury concerns otherwise and will be looking forward to getting their campaign underway with a win.

Mazatlan possible XI: Duran; Vazquez, Sanchez, Aispuro, Colula; Escoboza, Meraz, Torres, Del Prete; Barcenas, Amarilla.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Gutierrez Defenders: Sanchez, Diaz, Almada, Meraz, Rodriguez, Escoboza, Alvarado Midfielders: Colman, Benedetti, Barcenas, Lainez, Colula, Esquivel, Torres, Arciga, Bello, Sierra, Moreno Forwards: Amarilla, Rubio, Camacho, Valadez, Del Prete

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between New England Revolution and Mazatlan.

