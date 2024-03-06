New England Revolution vs Alajuelense: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream the game between New England Revolution and Alajuelense live.

New England Revolution will take on Alajuelense in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round-of-16 at the Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

The MLS team beat Indipendiente 4-0 over two legs in the last round of the competition to get to this stage and will be confident of further progress as well. Their MLS kick-off has not gone according to plan as they have lost their first two matches, but this one should be fairly straightforward.

Alajuelense are heading into this game on the back of a 4-0 win against Santos Guapiles. They will be confident of pulling off another big result against the MLS team.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New England Revolution vs Alajuelense kick-off time

Date: March 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 6pm ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

The match will be played at the Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 6pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch New England Revolution vs Alajuelense online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and FS2 in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms and live scores of the Concacaf Champions Cup fixtures can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

New England Revolution team news

The Revs will be without Colombian forward Dylan Borrero and 28-year-old defender Brandon Bye as both are dealing with cruciate ligament injuries and are unavailable for selection.

Former Derby County goalkeeper Henrich Ravas is expected to keep his starting place and continue to be the No.1 choice in goal for the MLS team.

New England Revolution predicted XI: Ravas; Farrell, Kessler, Romney, Jones; Bye, Polster; Buck, Gil, Bou; Vrioni.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ravas, Jackson, Edwards Jr. Defenders: Kessler, Romney, Farrell, Mensah, Suarez, Jones, Spaulding, Miller, Lima Midfielders: Polster, Kaye, Buck, Harkes, Bolma, Boateng, Gil, Panayotou Forwards: Chancalay, Gil, McNamara, Bajraktarevic, Fry, Vrioni, Wood

Alajuelense team news

Alajuelense, with two previous titles in their trophy cabinet, enter the tournament as Central American Cup champions, earning a direct ticket to the Round of 16. They are currently third in the Liga de Fútbol de Primera División, with only nine goals conceded and five clean sheets.

Led by Costa Rican national team veteran Joel Campbell on the pitch, Alajuelense will hope to field their best lineup and have no fresh injury concerns. Campbell, who returned to the club last June, has already made his mark with four goals this season, including a decisive brace in their recent 4-0 victory over Santos de Guápiles.

Alajuelense predicted XI: Moreira, James, Zúñiga, Martínez, Gamboa, Barrantes, Borges, Suárez, Moya, Campbell, Mora

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mora, Moreira, Ajú Defenders: Martínez, James, Villalobos, Gamboa, López, Zúñiga, Lawrence, Pérez, Mitchell Midfielders: Borges, Suárez, Moya, Mora, Cedeño, Cabezas, Barrantes, Navarro, Menjívar, Rodríguez Forwards: Hernández, Venegas, Moya, Campos, Campbell, Cruz, Lesme

Recent results

Date Fixture Competition 08/03/06 Alajuelense 1 - 0 New England Concacaf Champions Cup 22/02/06 New England 0 - 0 Alajuelense Concacaf Champions Cup 26/03/03 New England 3 - 1 Alajuelense Concacaf Champions Cup 23/03/03 Alajuelense 4 - 0 New England Concacaf Champions Cup

