New Caledonia U17 vs England U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U17 World Cup game

How to watch the FIFA U17 World Cup match between New Caledonia and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England U17 face minnows New Caledonia U17 in Jakarta in their FIFA U17 World Cup opener on Saturday.

The Young Lions are aiming to become just the third England side to lift the U17 World Cup. Their most recent triumph came in 2017, when current Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper led a star-studded England U17 side to success in India, with the team featuring the likes of Conor Gallagher, Phil Foden, Marc Guehi, Jadon Sancho and Morgan Gibbs-White.

And it's fair to say, the current iteration of England U-17 national team, led by head coach Ryan Garry, has considerable talent and stands as one of the favorites to win this year's U-17 World Cup in Indonesia.

As for New Caledonia, this is only their second appearance at an U-17 World Cup, having made their debut at the tournament in 2017. They have been pitted in an extremely tough group this time around, featuring the competition’s past two champions – Brazil and England – as well as Iran.

New Caledonia vs England kick-off time

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 4 am EST Venue: Jakarta International Stadium

The FIFA U17 World Cup game between New Caledonia and England will be played on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the Jakarta International Stadium in Tanjung Priok, Jakarta, Indonesia. It will kick-off at 4 am EST for fans in the United States (US).

How to watch New Caledonia vs England online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through FS2 in the United States and worldwide. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

New Caledonia team news

New Caledonia U-17 squad doesn't possess names as famous as England, but Leonardo Lopez's side are aiming to produce an upset in Jakarta. Lopez tends to favour a 3-4-3 formation and will rely on Hienghene Sport attacker Nohlann Alebate, who won the award for the best player at OFC U-17 Championships and possesses a quick turn of pace and a knack for producing goals and assists.

New Caledonia possible XI: Tiaouniane; Huna, Diko, Raban; Hnaissilin, Cahma, Upa, Pamanu; Kutran, Alebate, Saiko

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tiaouniane, Boucher Muller, Kutran Defenders: Huna, Diko, Hanye, Raban Grangier, Nganyane Midfielders: Hnaissilin, Gohoupe, Levy, Upa, Ue, Cahma, Pamanu Forwards: Kutran, Angexetine, Alebate, Saiko, Wiako, Qaeze

England team news

England U17 manager Ryan Garry has named a strong 21-man squad for the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia. The squad includes attacker Ethan Nwaneri, who became Arsenal’s and the Premier League’s youngest ever player when he made his debut aged 15 and 181 days in 2022, Chelsea goalkeeper Ted Curd, on loan at Hashtag United, and midfielder Chris Rigg who scored on his Sunderland debut in September.

England U17 possible XI: Curd; Murray-Campbell, Samuel, Samuels Smith, Johnson; Lewis-Skelly, Rigg, Dibling; Nwaneri; Ndala, Oboavwoduo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Curd, Herrick, Setford Defenders: Acheampong, Johnson, Meghoma, Murray-Campbell, Samuel, Samuels Smith Midfielders: Amo-Ameyaw, Golding, Lewis-Skelly, McAllister, Rigg, Russell-Denny Forwards: Dibling, Ndala, Nwaneri, Oboavwoduo, Stevens, Warhurst

Head-to-Head Record

These two sides have never met each other before, and this will be their first meeting at a major youth tournament.

