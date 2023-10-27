Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Nations League match between Netherlands and Scotland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scotland Women are without a win in Group A1 at the Women's Nations League when they take on Netherlands Women on Friday.

Pedro Martinez Losa's side suffered a 2-1 loss to England before a two-goal draw against Belgium in their previous outing at the competition.

Whereas the Dutch will be looking to register back-to-back wins following a 2-1 win over England, after beginning their campaign with a defeat by the same margin against Belgium.

Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: Goffertstadion

The UEFA Women's Nations League match Netherlands and Scotland will be played at Goffertstadion in Nijmegen, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT on October 27 in the United States (US).

How to watch Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game is not available to watch and stream online live in the US. Fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Netherlands Women team news

Vivianne Miedema, who is yet to play for Arsenal this season, has been included in the Dutch squad despite her ongoing recovery from an ACL injury.

Netherlands boss Andries Jonker is likely to name a similar lineup from the England win, with Lineth Beerensteyn joined by Lieke Martens in attack.

Netherlands Women possible XI: Van Domselaar; Dikstra, Spitse, Janssen; Pelova, Groenen, Van de Donk, Brugts; Roord; Beerensteyn, Martens

Position Players Goalkeepers: Van Domselaar, Lorsheyd, Weimar Defenders: Janssen, Van Dongen, Wilms, Casparij, Dikstra, Olislagers, Auee Midfielders: Spitse, Van de Donk, Groenen, Roord, Pelova, Egurrola, Baijings, Kaptein Forwards: Martens, Miedema, Beerensteyn, Jansen, Brugts, Snoeijs

Scotland Women team news

Sandy MacIver has switched allegiance from England to Scotland and was named in the latter's squad for their upcoming Nations League matches.

On the other hand, Martinez Losa has confirmed that Chelsea midfielder Erin Cuthbert has not travelled with the squad for Friday's game.

Caroline Weir, Sam Kerr and Emma Watson are also ruled out injured.

West Ham's Lisa Evans is one short of her 100th cap, while the likes of Sandy MacIver, Jenny Smith and Kirsty Howat eye their debuts.

Scotland Women possible XI: Gibson; Howard, McLauchlan, Corsie, Docherty; Grimshaw, MacLean, Rodgers; Emslie, Thomas, Evans

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fife, Gibson, Maclver Defenders: Clark, Corsie, Docherty, Hill, Howard, McLauchlan Midfielders: Brown, Cornet, Evans, Grimshaw, MacLean, Napier, Rodgers, Smith Forwards: Davidson, Emslie, Gallacher, Hanson, Howat, Thomas

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two nations faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Sep 2, 2022 Netherlands 2-1 Scotland Friendlies Women Oct 20, 2016 Scotland 0-7 Netherlands Friendlies Women Mar 11, 2015 Scotland 3-1 Netherlands Cyprus Women's Cup Oct 30, 2014 Netherlands 2-0 Scotland Women's WC Qualification Europe Oct 25, 2014 Scotland 1-2 Netherlands Women's WC Qualification Europe

