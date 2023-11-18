Netherlands vs Ireland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Netherlands and Rep. Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Netherlands will take on Ireland in the group stage of the Euro qualifiers at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday. Netherlands are second in Group B with 12 points, six points behind leaders France. Ireland are way behind in fourth with only six points from seven matches.

The teams will be heading into the fixture with two different levels of confidence. Netherlands have only lost one out of their last four fixtures whereas Ireland have only managed to win one out of theirs. Ireland are already out of the running for qualification but will want to wrap up with a win for their fans.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Netherlands vs Ireland kick-off time

Date: November 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 2.45pm ET Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena

The game between Netherlands and Ireland will be played at the Johan Cruiff Arena on Saturday. Kick-off is at 2.45pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Netherlands vs Ireland online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Fubo and FS2 in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Netherlands team news

Due to a flurry of November injuries, the Netherlands have had to make a couple of adjustments. Nathan Ake from Manchester City, Lutsharel Geertruida, Jeremie Frimpong, and Ajax's Brian Brobbey and Steven Bergwijn have all withdrawn from the squad.

The uncapped Toulouse striker Thijs Dallinga has received his first call-up, and he is joined by the 17-year-old Ajax defender Jorrel Hato.

Netherlands predicted XI: Verbruggen; De Vrij, Van Dijk, Blind; Dumfries, Reijnders, Wieffer, Hartman; Simons, Weghorst, Gakpo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Noppert, Verbruggen Defenders: Blind, de Vrij, Dumfries, Hartman, Hato, van Dijk Midfielders: de Roon, Koopmeiners, Reijnders, Schouten, Veerman, Wieffer Forwards: Gakpo, Malen, Simons, Stengs, Weghorst

Ireland team news

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has expressed doubts about the availability of Will Smallbone, Chiedozie Ogbene, and Jamie McGrath for their last group fixture.

Unfortunately, Smallbone and Ogbene have both been officially ruled out, along with Festy Ebosele.

Ireland predicted XI: Kelleher; Doherty, Duffy, Scales, Manning; Knight, Cullen, Molumby; Sykes, Ferguson, Johnston

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, Kelleher, Travers Defenders: Doherty, Ebosele, Manning, Scales, Duffy, Collins, O’Shea, Omobamidele Midfielders: Cullen, Molumby, Browne, Knight, Sykes Forwards: Ferguson, Idah, Robinson, Johnston, Parrott

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 23, 2011 Republic of Ireland 1 - 2 Netherlands Euro qualifiers May 28, 2016 Republic of Ireland 1 - 1 Netherlands Friendly August 6, 2016 Republic of Ireland 0 - 4 Netherlands Friendly June 4, 2005 Netherlands 0 - 1 Republic of Ireland Friendly September 1, 2001 Republic of Ireland 1 - 0 Netherlands World Cup qualifiers

Useful links