+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
UEFA Nations League A
team-logo
de Kuip
team-logo
Stream live on Fubo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Netherlands vs Spain Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

UEFA Nations League ANetherlandsSpainNetherlands vs Spain

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Spain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nations League holders Spain travel to Rotterdam for their quarter-finals first-leg tie against the Netherlands on Thursday.

With the De Kuip leg followed by the return fixture at the Mestalla in Valencia at the weekend, the winners over the two legs will face either Croatia or France in the last four in June.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Netherlands vs Spain online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
FS1Watch here
ViXWatch here

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Spain will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Netherlands vs Spain kick-off time

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Championship Playoff
de Kuip

The UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Spain will be played at De Kuip in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm PT / 3:45 pm ET on Thursday, March 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Netherlands vs Spain Probable lineups

NetherlandsHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestESP
1
B. Verbruggen
12
J. Frimpong
3
J. Timber
15
M. de Ligt
4
V. van Dijk
14
T. Reijnders
8
R. Gravenberch
21
F. de Jong
11
C. Gakpo
7
X. Simons
10
M. Depay
23
U. Simon
4
P. Cubarsi
3
R. Le Normand
2
P. Porro
17
M. Cucurella
20
Pedri
8
F. Ruiz
18
M. Zubimendi
11
N. Williams
7
A. Morata
19
L. Yamal

4-3-3

ESPAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Koeman

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. de la Fuente

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Netherlands team news

Oranje boss Ronald Koeman will be without Denzel Dumfries, Jerdy Schouten, Nathan Ake, Stefan de Vrij and Devyne Rensch due to injury issues, while Micky van de Ven, Joshua Zirkzee, Wout Weghorst, Marten de Roon and Quinten Timber have all not being called up to the squad.

Youri Baas and Mats Wieffer have replaced Dumfries and Schouten, while Frenkie de Jong has been included despite missing Barcelona's recent outing against Atletico Madrid due to illness.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk will continue to lead as captain, with Jurrien Timber, Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders, Cody Gakpo and Justin Kluivert all eyeing starts.

Spain team news

Dean Huijsen and Aleix Garcia will replace Marc Casado and Bryan Zaragoza in the squad, while Real Madrid's Raul Asencio could join Huijsen and Dutchman Baas among the possible debutants on the evening.

With Pau Cubarsi and Robin Le Normand expected to start at the back, the attack is likely to consist of Lamine Yamal, Alvaro Morata and Nico Williams.

Form

NED
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

ESP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

NED

Last 5 matches

ESP

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

9

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement