Necaxa vs Leon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Necaxa and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Necaxa will take on Leon in the Liga MX at the Victoria Stadium on Sunday. Necaxa are seventh in the standings with 21 points whereas Leon are 11th and four points behind their opponents after 12 rounds.

Necaxa have won their last two matches and will be confident of making it three wins in a row. They need consistent performances to bag enough points to keep climbing up the table. Leon won't make it easy for the hosts as the visitors have won three out of their last four matches and look to be in good shape to take on this challenge.

Necaxa vs Leon kick-off time

Date: March 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET Venue: Victoria Stadium

The match will be played at the Victoria Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Necaxa vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and TUDN in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Necaxa team news

Alek Alvarez is ruled out of the game due to a shoulder injury that will keep him out until late April.

Diber Cambindo has scored six goals already this season and will be expected to add to his tally.

Ricardo Monreal will also be looking to add to his collection of five assists in this Clausura campaign.

Necaxa predicted XI: Unsain; Martinez, Pena, Oliveros, Rodriguez; Monreal, Gomez, Andrade, Barnica; Paradela, Cambindo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Unsain, Gudino Defenders: Pena, Montes, Cortes, Rodriguez, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Oliveros, Gonzalez, Martinez, Mayorga Midfielders: Poggi, Arce, Colorado, Andrade, Gomez, Dominguez, Monreal Forwards: Samudio, Mantilla, Jurado, Mendez, Garnica, Batista, Cortez, Cambindo, Paradela

Leon team news

Ivan Rodriguez, Andres Guardado and Jose Ramirez are expected to remain sidelined due to their respective injuries.

Federico Vinas is the team's leading scorer with six goals, which is the same tally as that of Necaxa's leading goalscorer Cambindo. Vinas will be looking to overtake Salomon Randon and Luis Amarilla who have seven goals each so far in the ongoing campaign.

Leon possible XI: Cota; Moreno, Tesillo, Frias, O. Rodriguez; Mena, Santos, Ambriz, Hernandez; Vinas, Lopez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cota, Blanco Defenders: Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, Tesillo, O. Rodriguez, Villa, Moreno Midfielders: Ambriz, Napoli, Lopez, Medina, Mena, Hernandez, Guerra Forwards: Vinas, Alvarado, Leon

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/09/23 León 1 - 1 Necaxa Liga MX 17/01/23 León 2 - 1 Necaxa Liga MX 03/09/22 Necaxa 3 - 2 León Liga MX 26/02/22 Necaxa 0 - 1 León Liga MX 07/11/21 León 3 - 0 Necaxa Liga MX

