Liga MX
Estadio Victoria
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Necaxa vs Santos Laguna Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga MXNecaxaSantos LagunaNecaxa vs Santos Laguna

How to watch the Liga MX match between Necaxa and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Heading in opposite directions in the bottom half of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 standings table, Necaxa will face Santos Laguna at Estadio Victoria Aguascalientes on Friday.

Los Rayos will aim to overturn a two-game losing run after facing a 1-0 loss at Monterrey last time out, while the bottom-placed visitors have not won a league game for 13 straight outings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Necaxa vs Santos Laguna online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Necaxa and Santos Laguna will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream and TUDN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Necaxa vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura
Estadio Victoria

The Liga MX match between Necaxa and Santos Laguna will be played at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Friday, February 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Necaxa team news

Midfielder Kevin Rosero remains doubtful due to physical discomfort. So Diego de Buen could join Alexis Pena and Agustin Oliveros in case manager Nicolas Larcamon opts for a three-man backline once again.

Colombian forward Diber Cambindo is expected to spearhead the attack.

Santos Laguna team news

While Diego Medina is unlikely to feature on account of a thigh concern, Franco Fagundez and Jose Macias are sure to miss out through injuries.

Either Anthony Lozano or Tahiel Jimenez would join forces with Jordan Carrillo up front.

Form

NEC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

SAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

NEC

Last 5 matches

SAN

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

10

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

