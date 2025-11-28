How to watch Nebraska vs Iowa NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two of the stingiest pass defenses in the country will collide on Friday when the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4), boasting the nation’s 11th-best secondary, square up with the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-4), owners of the No. 2 pass defense.

Nebraska enters the matchup at 7-4 and sitting eighth in the Big Ten, though they’ll be looking to rebound after a tough 37-10 road defeat at the hands of Penn State.

Iowa also comes in at 7-4, holding down sixth place in the conference. The Hawkeyes are riding the momentum of a narrow 20-17 victory over Michigan State and will try to keep that rolling against a defense that rarely gives up anything easy through the air.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Nebraska vs Iowa NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Nebraska vs Iowa: Date and kick-off time

The Cornhuskers will take on the Hawkeyes in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, November 28, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Date Friday, November 28, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue Memorial Stadium Location Lincoln, Nebraska

How to watch Nebraska vs Iowa on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Nebraska vs Iowa news & key players

Nebraska Cornhuskers team news

Dylan Raiola has put together an impressive campaign, completing 181 of 250 throws for 2,000 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. Backups TJ Lateef, who has tallied 653 yards, four scores, and three rushing touchdowns on 50-of-71 passing, and Jalyn Gramstad (a perfect 5-for-5 for 16 yards) have seen limited snaps.

Emmett Johnson powers the run game with 1,234 yards and 11 touchdowns on 222 attempts. Kwinten Ives (16 carries, 119 yards, two TD) and Isaiah Mozee (17 for 74) add quality depth.

Through the air, Nebraska spreads the ball around effectively. Nyziah Hunter has matched the team lead in receptions with 42 grabs, turning them into 611 yards and five touchdowns. Jacory Barney Jr. (42 catches, 458 yards, four TD), Johnson (44 receptions, 348 yards, three TD), Dane Key (32 for 408, five TD), and tight end Luke Lindemoyer (26 catches, 286 yards, two TD) give Raiola a diverse arsenal.

Kicker Kyle Cunanan has been flawless on PATs (42-for-42) and has hit 13 of 16 field goals with a season-long of 52 yards.

Iowa Hawkeyes team news

Mark Gronowski has been the heartbeat of the offense, completing 141 of 224 passes for 1,363 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions while also ranking second on the team in rushing with 427 yards and a squad-best 13 scores. Behind him on the depth chart are Hank Brown, who’s posted 107 yards with a touchdown and an interception on 11-of-21 passing (plus a rushing TD), and Jeremy Hecklinski, who has completed both of his attempts for eight yards.

The ground game features a deep rotation. Jaziun Patterson sits third on the team with 55 carries for 287 yards, while Xavier Williams (44 carries, 260 yards, three TD), Nathan McNeil (29 for 134), Kamari Moulton (138 carries, 690 yards, two TD), and Terrell Washington Jr. (26 for 88) all contribute meaningful snaps.

In the receiving corps, Jacob Gill leads the way with 22 catches for 260 yards and a touchdown. Kaden Wetjen (20 receptions, 151 yards, TD), Sam Phillips (14 for 249), Moulton (12 for 80), Reece Vander Zee (nine grabs, 133 yards, TD), DJ Vonnahme (19 for 197, TD), and Dayton Howard (six grabs, 76 yards) round out the top pass-catchers with at least 70 yards on the season.

Kicker Drew Stevens has been steady, converting 32 of 33 extra points and going 19-for-25 on field goals, including a booming long of 58.