How to watch today's Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Iowa Hawkeyes NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Nebraska vs Iowa NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-13) look to snap a four-game skid as they host the Iowa Hawkeyes (15-15), who themselves enter this matchup on a three-game losing streak.

The stakes couldn't be higher for Iowa, as they sit 16th in the Big Ten with only 15 of the league's 18 teams punching a ticket to the conference tournament. Their path is simple—win and they're in, lose and their season is over. The Hawkeyes have struggled of late, dropping five of their last six, including a recent defeat to Michigan State, where Josh Dix led the way with 18 points and seven rebounds.

While this game is do-or-die for Iowa’s conference tournament hopes, Nebraska is also feeling the pressure. The Cornhuskers are battling to strengthen their NCAA Tournament résumé, and while a win won’t necessarily guarantee them a spot, a loss could all but seal their fate. Sitting at 7-12 in Big Ten play, they are part of a four-way tie, with each team looking to impress the selection committee in the final stretch. Brice Williams put on a scoring clinic in their last outing, erupting for 43 points in a double-overtime heartbreaker against Ohio State.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Iowa Hawkeyes: Date and tip-off time

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Iowa Hawkeyes will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 pm PT at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Date Sunday, March 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:30 pm ET/9:30 pm PT Venue Pinnacle Bank Arena Location Lincoln, Nebraska

How to watch Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Iowa Hawkeyes on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Iowa Hawkeyes on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Nebraska Cornhuskers team news & key performers

For Nebraska, Brice Williams has been the undisputed offensive catalyst. The 6ft 7in senior guard is fresh off a scoring explosion and has topped 21 points in each of his last three games, averaging 20.4 PPG on the season—good for 13th in the nation and tops in the Big Ten. As he suits up for his final home game, he’ll look to leave a lasting impression.

Juwan Gary also delivered a big performance against Ohio State, posting 24 points and seven boards. The 6ft 6in senior thrives in the paint but can also stretch the floor, averaging 13.7 PPG and 4.7 RPG. Nebraska's most dangerous perimeter shooter, however, is Connor Essegian, a 6ft 4in junior guard with 70 made threes, contributing 10.7 PPG.

Iowa Hawkeyes news & key performers

The Hawkeyes have had to adjust since losing their top scorer and rebounder, Owen Freeman, for the season following hand surgery. In his absence, Dix has stepped up, now averaging 14.1 PPG as a 6ft 6in junior guard. A consistent deep threat, he has buried 61 triples while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc and has hit double figures in five straight games, including a 19-point effort against Iowa. Payton Sandfort, now the team’s primary offensive weapon, is a versatile 6ft 8in forward averaging 16.1 PPG and 6.2 RPG, with 72 three-pointers to his name. Drew Thelwell, a 6ft 3in senior guard, provides another scoring punch on the perimeter, averaging 9.7 PPG.