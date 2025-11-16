How to watch NC State vs TCU NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A top-20 showdown awaits in Raleigh on Sunday as No. 10/9 NC State hosts No. 17/12 TCU inside a buzzing Reynolds Coliseum.

The Wolfpack enter the contest at 2-1 and riding a towering 24-game home winning streak—the fourth-longest active run in the country—as they look to build on a convincing 66-47 win over Maine.

In that outing, Khamil Pierre and Zoe Brooks stole the spotlight with standout performances. TCU arrives undefeated at 3-0 and full of confidence after last year’s impressive Elite Eight surge, setting the stage for a high-stakes, early-season clash between two programs with serious ambitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the NC State vs TCU NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

NC State vs TCU: Date and tip-off time

The Wolfpack will face off against the Blue Devils in an exciting NCAAW game on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT at James T. Valvano Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Date Sunday, November 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT Venue James T. Valvano Arena Location Raleigh, N.C.

How to watch NC State vs TCU on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between NC State and TCU live on ESPN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

NC State vs TCU team news & key performers

NC State Wolfpack team news

NC State rolled past Maine 66-47 on Tuesday, powered by an 18-point outing from Khamil Pierre, who set the tone on the offensive end.

TCU Horned Frogs team news

TCU, meanwhile, is coming off a statement win of its own—a staggering 122-39 rout of Tennessee State on Wednesday. Maddie Scherr headlined the Horned Frogs’ blowout performance, dropping 22 points while chipping in three rebounds and three assists to fuel the dominant victory.