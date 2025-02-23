How to watch today's NC State vs Notre Dame NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch NC State versus Notre Dame NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

No. 1 Notre Dame (24-2, 15-0) is gearing up for what could be its toughest road challenge of the ACC season on Sunday, as the top-ranked Fighting Irish head to Raleigh for a high-stakes rematch against No. 13 NC State (21-5, 13-2).

This showdown revisits last year's ACC Championship clash, and a win for Notre Dame would not only secure the regular-season conference crown for the second time under Karen and Kevin Keyes Family Head Coach Niele Ivey (2023) but would also mark the eighth time in program history the Irish have clinched the title.

The Irish are coming off their seventh ACC victory this season by a margin of 30 points or more, matching their best mark since joining the conference. Meanwhile, the Wolfpack head into this matchup riding high after a commanding 83-68 road win over No. 20 Georgia Tech, marking their fourth triumph over a ranked opponent this year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the NC State vs Notre Dame NCAA Women's Basketball game, plus plenty more.

NC State vs Notre Dame: Date and tip-off time

The Wolfpack and the Fighting Irish will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Reynolds Coliseum Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch NC State vs Notre Dame on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wolfpack and the Tigers on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to NC State vs Notre Dame play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

NC State Wolfpack team news & key performers

NC State boasts a dynamic backcourt featuring Aziaha James, Saniya Rivers, and Zoe Brooks, who are averaging 17.7, 12.2, and 13.5 points per game, respectively. James was the standout in their latest win over Georgia Tech, dropping 17 points, including 15 in the first half, and she also posted a career-best 36-point performance against Duke earlier this season.

Much like Notre Dame, the Wolfpack are no strangers to elite competition this year. Four of their five defeats have come at the hands of AP Top 10 squads, while they’ve also collected three wins over ranked opponents—proving they’re more than capable of challenging the Irish in this marquee matchup.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish news & key performers

Notre Dame put on a defensive clinic Thursday night, dismantling Miami 82-42 on their home court. Sonia Citron was once again on fire, leading the Irish with 19 points. Over her last five outings, she's been in exceptional form, averaging 16.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.1 steals per game while shooting a blistering 62.7 percent from the floor and an impressive 50 percent from beyond the arc.

Rising star Hannah Hidalgo continued her strong season with an 18-point effort against the Hurricanes and currently ranks second nationally, pouring in 24.6 points per game. Liatu King also contributed with a double-double—13 points, 13 rebounds—and matched a career-high with four assists.