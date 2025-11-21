How to watch today's NC State vs Florida State NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

After 10 games in the season, the NC State Wolfpack are all geared up to welcome the Florida State Seminoles to the Carter-Finley Stadium this weekend. The Wolfpack have a 5-5 overall and 2-4 conference record. They enter this game on the back of a devastating 41-7 defeat to 13th-ranked Miami (Florida), and will aim to take advantage of their strong home (4-1) record against the Seminoles.

The Seminoles have a similar overall record to the Wolfpack, but an additional loss in their conference games makes their conference record 2-5. Their previous outing saw them oust Virginia Tech 34-14 at home. While they will be motivated to register a successive victory for the second time this season, after their first three games of the season, their 0-3 away record will be a sign of concern for the think-tank.

NC State vs Florida State: Date & kick-off time

The NC State vs Florida State will be played on November 21 at the Carter-Finley Stadium.

Date November 21, 2025 Kick-off Time 08:00 PM ET / 05:00 PM PT Venue Carter-Finley Stadium Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch NC State vs Florida State on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

If you are unable to watch the game due to a geo-restriction, you can use a VPN to bypass it. For live streaming sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

NC State vs Florida State Team News

NC State Team News

The Wolfpack have tight end Griffin Reimer and offensive guard Teague Anderson listed as questionable for this game. However, they will certainly miss out on some crucial components of the team, like cornerback Jamel Johnson, offensive tackle Kamen Smith, kicker Charlie Birtwistle, running back Isiah Jones, safety Brody Barnhardt, and wide receiver Jonathan Paylor, among others.

Florida State Team News

Florida State will be missing out on key individuals like cornerbacks Ja'Bril Rawls, Ricky Knight III, Donny Hiebert, and Quindarrius Jones, linebackers Caleb LaVallee and Ethan Pritchard, and defensive lineman Deamontae Diggs. Four players, namely, offensive guard Richie Leonard IV, running back Samuel Singleton Jr., linebacker Omar Graham Jr., and tight end Chase Loftin, have been listed as questionable.