Nashville vs Seattle Sounders: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Nashville and Seattle Sounders, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nashville are set to play hosts to Seattle Sounders in Saturday's MLS tie at Geodis Park.

The Rave Green, after last week's 2-1 win over Colorado Rapids, have accumulated 45 points from 30 games. In comparison, the Boys in Gold have a point less but have a game in hand after they were last held to a 1-1 draw by San Jose Earthquakes.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nashville vs Seattle Sounders kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET Venue: Geodis Park

The MLS match between Nashville and Seattle Sounders will be played at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET on September 30 in the United States (US).

How to watch Nashville vs Seattle Sounders online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Nashville team news

Defender Nick DePuy is the long-term absentee at the club, yet to feature this year due to an Achilles tendon injury.

Meanwhile, Hany Mukhtar will be looking to add to his tally of 15 league goals, alongside Teal Bunbury who scored in the Earthquakes draw.

Nashville possible XI: Willis; Moore, Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz; Muyl, Davis, McCarty, Godoy; Banbury, Mukhtar

Position Players Goalkeepers: Willis, Panicco, Martino Defenders: Zimmerman, Maher, MacNaughton, Wyke, Bauer, Lovitz, Washington, Moore, N'Sa Midfielders: Godoy, DeZart, Davis, Gregus, Anunga, McCarty, Mukhtar, Leal, Picault, Haakenson, Muyl Forwards: Surride, Bunbury, Zubak, Sapong, Shaffelburg

Seattle Sounders team news

The visitors are without Kelyn Rowe since July this year, when the midfielder picked up a muscle injury in the 1-0 win over Houston Dynamo.

Defender Cody Baker is also ruled out on account of the concussion protocol, while Raul Ruidiaz remains a doubt after missing the trip to Colorado through injury last week.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; Roldan, Gomez, Ragen, Cissoko; Paulo, Atencio; Roldan, Rusnak, Chu; Morris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frei, Cleveland, Thomas, Castro Defenders: Andrade, Arreaga, Ragen, Cissoko, Nouhou, A. Roldan Midfielders: Leyva, Atencio, Kitahara, C. Roldan, Paulo, Vargas, Baker-Whiting, Teves, Dobbelaere, Rusnak, Lodeiro, Morris, Chu Forwards: Ruidiaz, Heber, Montero, Rothrock

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Jul 13, 2022 Nashville 1-0 Seattle Sounders MLS Feb 27, 2022 Seattle Sounders 0-1 Nashville MLS

