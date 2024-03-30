Nashville SC vs Columbus Crew: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Nashville SC and Columbus Crew, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nashville will take on Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Geodis Park on Saturday. Columbus are fourth in the Eastern Conference, with 10 points from their first five matches whereas Nashville are struggling in 11th, with just six points so far.

After an unbeaten start to the season which lasted six matches across all competitions, Columbus lost 0-2 against Charlotte in their most recent outing. Nashville, on the other hand, have failed to remain consistent with their performances. Their last outing was a heavy 0-5 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles.

Nashville SC vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

Date: March 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.30 pm ET Venue: Geodis Park

The match will be played at the Geodis Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Nashville SC vs Columbus Crew online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Nashville SC team news

Nashville will be without their seasoned goalkeeper Willis, who is currently serving a suspension. In terms of injuries, the team will not have access to midfielders Randall Leal and Lukas MacNaughton, both sidelined with hip issues.

Experienced defender Walker Zimmerman has been sidelined since sustaining a knee injury against Inter Miami on March 8, and he will also be absent from Sunday's match.

Nashville predicted XI: Panicco; Moore, Kallman, Maher, Lovitz; Yearwood, Anunga; Boyd, Mukhtar, Shaffelburg; Surridge

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panicco, Martino Defenders: Skinner, Gaines, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston Midfielders: Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Anunga, Gaines, Jones, Muyl Forwards: Bunbury, Surridge, Mukhtar

Columbus Crew team news

Columbus Crew will have to do without Derrick Jones due to a suspension following his dismissal against Charlotte in the previous match. Additionally, Romanian forward Alexandru Matan will miss his fifth consecutive game due to a thigh injury picked up against Houston Dynamo on March 7.

Columbus Crew predicted XI: Schulte; Moreira, Zawadski, Amundsen; Farsi, Morris, Nagbe, Yeboah; Russell-Rowe, Rossi, Hernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen, Bush Defenders: Cheberko, Camacho, Quinton, Amundsen, Sands, Moreira, Farsi, Hughes Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Zawadzki, Mrowka, Hinestroza, Yeboah Forwards: Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Habroune, Cucho, Ramirez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/06/23 Columbus Crew 2 - 0 Nashville SC MLS 29/05/23 Nashville SC 3 - 1 Columbus Crew MLS 03/04/22 Columbus Crew 0 - 1 Nashville SC MLS 21/10/21 Nashville SC 1 - 1 Columbus Crew MLS 22/07/21 Columbus Crew 0 - 0 Nashville SC MLS

