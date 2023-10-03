Napoli vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Napoli and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will take on Napoli in their second group stage game of the 2023-24 Champions League at the Diego Maradona Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams won their opening group game and are set to compete against each other in Group C.

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top as they're both in good form. Napoli are unbeaten in their last five matches while Madrid have won eight out of their last nine matches across all competitions.

Napoli have scored eight goals in their last two matches, with Victor Osimhen scoring in both those matches. As for Real Madrid, they are heading into this fixture on the back of a comfortable 3-0 win over Girona.

everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Napoli vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Date: October 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Diego Maradona Stadium

The game between Real Madrid and Napoli will be played at the Diego Maradona Stadium on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Napoli vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+, Univision, TUDN, fuboTV and ViX+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

For Real Madrid, David Alaba, Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois, and Arda Guler are still sidelined and won't be available for selection.

David Alaba had to leave the match against Las Palmas last week due to a groin issue, causing him to miss the Girona game as well. Unfortunately, he hasn't recovered in time for this match. As a result, Nacho is expected to continue playing in the defence.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, F Garcia; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa, Cañizares Defenders: Carvajal, Nacho, Lucas V., Fran García, Rüdiger, Mendy, Carrillo Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Ceballos Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim

Napoli team news

Napoli is currently dealing with the absence of key first-team players. Juan Jesus, Amir Rrahmani, and Pierluigi Gollini are all sidelined for the Italian team.

Napoli don't have any fresh injury problems following their recent victory over Lecce in the league and will be hoping to field their best lineup against Madrid.

Napoli predicted XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Natan, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Contini, Idasiak, Gollini Defenders: Natan, Jesus, Rrahmani, Rui, Olivera, Di Lorenzo, Skiri Østigård, Zanoli Midfielders: Demme, Elmas, Zieliński, Cajuste, Lindstrøm, Russo, Lobotka, Gaetano, Zambo Anguissa Forwards: Osimhen, Simeone, Politano, Zerbin, Kvaratskhelia, Raspadori

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2017 Napoli 1-3 Real Madrid Champions League February 2017 Real Madrid 3-1 Napoli Champions League

