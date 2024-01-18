Napoli vs Fiorentina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Super Cup match between Napoli and Fiorentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli will take on Fiorentina in the Supercoppa Italiana semi-final at the Al-Awwal Park on Thursday. The Serie A defending champions will be confident of dealing with the challenge of last season's Coppa Italia runners-up as they eye a third Super Cup trophy.

After three defeats in four games, Napoli bounced back with a 2-1 win over Salernitana in their most recent outing. They will need to be at their best again when taking on Fiorentina who have lost only one out of their last 11 matches in all competitions.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

SSC Napoli vs Fiorentina kick-off time

Date: January 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm EDT Venue: Al-Awwal Park

The match will be played at Al-Awwal Park on Thursday, with kick-off at 2 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Fubo in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli team news

Injuries continue to sideline Alex Meret (hamstring), Natan (shoulder), and Mathias Olivera (knee), forcing Pierluigi Gollini to assume the role of Napoli's goalkeeper for the game against Fiorentina.

Napoli embarked on their journey to Saudi Arabia without key striker Victor Osimhen and regular midfielder Frank Anguissa, both participating in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Napoli predicted XI: Gollini; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Rui; Cajuste, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gollini, Contini, Idasiak Defenders: Rrahmani, Ostigard, Jesus, Di Lorenzo, Zanoli Midfielders: Lobotka, Demme,, Zielinski, Lindstrom, Gaetano, Russo Forwards: Raspadori, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Zerbin, Politano

Fiorentina team news

Fiorentina are set to field new addition Marco Faraoni, who made an impactful debut by setting up Lucas Beltran's goal, to their starting lineup. Another right-sided player, Dodo, has returned to training after a prolonged absence due to an ACL injury.

While Nico Gonzalez has resumed training, Gaetano Castrovilli remains unavailable, and Christian Kouame is on duty representing hosts Ivory Coast at the AFCON.

Fiorentina predicted XI: Terracciano; Kayode, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Duncan, Arthur; Sottil, Bonaventura, Ikone; Beltran.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Christensen, Terracciano, Martinelli, Vannucchi Defenders: Milenkovic, Mina, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Dalle Mura, Comuzzo, Parisi, Biraghi, Kayode, Pierozzi Midfielders: Lopez, Mandragora, Amatucci, Melo, Duncan, Infantino, Bonaventura, Barak Forwards: Brekalo, Ikone, Beltran, Nzola

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2023 Napoli 1 - 3 Fiorentina Serie A May 2023 Napoli 1 - 0 Fiorentina Serie A August 2022 Fiorentina 0 - 0 Napoli Serie A April 2022 Napoli 2 - 3 Fiorentina Serie A

Useful links