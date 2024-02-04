Napoli vs Verona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Napoli and Verona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli and Verona will both look to return to winning ways when they two sides square off in Sunday's Serie A encounter at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Following a goalless draw at Lazio, Walter Mazzarri's side are tasked with moving closer to the top-four before they can focus on defending their league title.

Having drawn 1-1 with Frosinone in their last game, Verona see themselves on the edge of the drop zone.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Napoli vs Verona kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am ET Venue: Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

The Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Hellas Verona will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am ET on Sunday, February 4, in the United States (US).

How to watch Napoli vs Verona online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Napoli team news

Frank Anguissa is back after Cameroon's Africa Cup of Nations exit, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Jens Cajuste and Giovanni Simeone are all back from bans.

Meanwhile, Brazilian defender Natan has returned to full training and may make the squad.

Goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini will continue in place of the injured Alex Meret, while Victor Osimhen remains on Nigeria duty at the AFCON.

Elsewhere, apart from Giacomo Raspadori, Giovanni Simeone now faces competition from Cyril Ngonge and Hamed Traore.

Napoli possible XI: Gollini; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Cajuste; Politano, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gollini, Contini, Idasiak Defenders: Rrahmani, Natan, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Rui, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi Midfielders: Lobotka, Dendocker, Demme, Anguissa, Zielinski, Cajuste, Lindstrom, Traore Forwards: Raspadori, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Politano, Russo, Ngonge

Verona team news

With Ngonge now on the opposite side, and Milan Djuric joining Monza, Verona boss Marco Baroni has turned towards new signing Tijjani Noslin to lead the attack.

There could be debuts for the on-loan signings Fabien Centonze and Ruben Vinagre at the two full-back positions.

Verona possible XI: Montipo; Centonze, Dawidowicz, Magnani, Vinagre; Duda, Serdar; Suslov, Folorunsho, Lazovic; Noslin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Montipo, Perilli, Chiesa, Berardi Defenders: Coppola, Magnani, Dawidowicz, Cabal, Vinagre, Centonze Midfielders: Belahyane, Charlys, Joselito, Serdar, Duda, Folorunsho, Silva, Tchatchoua, Lazovic, Suslov, Mitrovic Forwards: Tavsan, Swiderski, Henry, Bonazzoli, Cruz, Noslin

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between SSC Napoli and Hellas Verona across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 21, 2023 Verona 1-3 Napoli Serie A April 15, 2023 Napoli 0-0 Verona Serie A August 15, 2022 Verona 2-5 Napoli Serie A March 13, 2022 Verona 1-2 Napoli Serie A November 7, 2021 Napoli 1-1 Verona Serie A

Useful links