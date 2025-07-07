How to watch Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more.

The Washington Mystics are scheduled to battle against the Chicago Sky to start the thrilling WNBA game on July 08, 2025, at 11:30 am ET/8:30 am PT.

The Mystics score 78.9 points per game, just ahead of the Sky with 78.8, finishing 11th and 12th in the league, respectively.

However, Washington has a distinct defensive edge, giving up only 80.7 points per game as opposed to Chicago's 87.7, which places the Sky in twelfth place in the league and the Mystics in eighth place.

Additionally, Washington has a higher field goal percentage (43.0%, 7th) than Chicago (42.3%, 9th).

Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky: Date and tip-off time

The Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky will meet in an electrifying WNBA game on July 08, 2025, at 11:30 am ET/8:30 am PT at EagleBank Arena in George Mason, Virginia.

Date July 08, 2025 Tip-off Time 11:30 am ET/8:30 am PT Venue EagleBank Arena Location George Mason, Virginia

How to watch Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Washington Mystics team news

Brittney Sykes is shooting 36.8% from the field, 78.6% the free-throw line, and scoring 17.9 points per game.

Kiki Iriafen has been averaging 8.3 rebounds a game, which includes 5.6 defensive and 2.7 offensive rebounds.

Washington Mystics injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Georgia Amoore ACL injury Out for Season

Chicago Sky team news

Ariel Atkins scores 14.6 points per game and shoots well, making 43.3% of her field goals and an amazing 84.2% of her free throws.

Angel Reese pulls down 12.6 rebounds, with 8.3 on the defensive end and 4.3 on the offensive end.

Chicago Sky injuries

Player Injury Injury Status G, Courtney Vandersloot ACL injury Out for Season

Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky head-to-head record

Based on their last five matches, the Washington Mystics have prevailed in four of those meetings agaisnt the Chicago Sky. In September 2024, the Mystics dominated with a resounding 89-58 victory, and their most recent victory was 79-72 on June 18, 2025. The majority of the games have been hotly contested, such as the close victories of 74-70 and 83-81, yet the Mystics have always managed to win close games. Chicago's only recent victory, on June 7, 2024, more than a year ago, indicates that they have had difficulty keeping up with Washington's style. Given their defensive prowess and recent momentum in this rivalry, the Mystics could defeat the Sky once more if current trends continue.

Date Results Jun 18, 2025 Mystics 79-72 Sky Sep 12, 2024 Mystics 89-58 Sky Aug 29, 2024 Mystics 74-70 Sky Jun 15, 2024 Mystics 83-81 Sky Jun 07, 2024 Sky 79-71 Mystics

