How to watch today’s Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling WNBA battle between the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky is set to take place on July 29, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Chicago Sky are on a five-game losing streak going into this game against the Washington Mystics.

Washington leads the Eastern Conference with 8.7 rebounds on offense per game, led by Kiki Iriafen's 2.7 rebounds per game, and has a 6-5 record compared to Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago, meanwhile, has had a difficult conference record, going only 1-10. The Sky have an average point differential of -10.3 and are giving up 87.1 points per game.

The Mystics shoot an average of 43.1% from the field this season, just below the 45.0% that Chicago generally allows. Conversely, the Sky are making 41.7% of their shots, which is somewhat less than the 42.7% that Washington has allowed its opponents to make.

The two teams will meet for the third time this season. Washington defeated Chicago 81-79 in their most recent meeting on July 8. Angel Reese led the Sky with 22 points, while Shakira Austin scored 15 for the Mystics.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky: Date and tip-off time

The Washington Mystics will take on the Chicago Sky in an exciting WNBA game on July 29, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C.

Date July 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue CareFirst Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Washington Mystics team news

Shakira Austin has scored 14.8 points per game in her last ten games.

Sonia Citron is scoring 13.6 points per game on average for the Mystics.

Washington Mystics injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Georgia Amoore ACL injury Out for Season

Chicago Sky team news

Rachel Banham has averaged 13.7 points over her previous ten games.

Kamilla Cardoso is scoring 12 points and pulling down 7.8 rebounds per game for the Sky.

Chicago Sky injuries

Player Injury Injury Status G, Courtney Vandersloot ACL injury Out for Season

Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky head-to-head record

The Washington Mystics have won all five of their previous meetings with the Chicago Sky, demonstrating a steady advantage over the team. With the exception of Washington's resounding 89-58 victory on September 12, 2024, every game has been fiercely contested, indicating that although the Mystics frequently win, the Sky have generally maintained a close lead. With Chicago struggling to finish strong and Washington demonstrating their ability to close out close games, the Mystics could once again have the advantage, especially considering their recent performance and psychological edge.

Date Results Jul 08, 2025 Mystics 81-79 Sky Jun 18, 2025 Mystics 79-72 Sky Sep 12, 2024 Mystics 89-58 Sky Aug 29, 2024 Mystics 74-70 Sky Jun 15, 2024 Mystics 83-81 Sky

