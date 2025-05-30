How to watch today’s Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Washington Mystics and the New York Liberty, including how to watch and team news.

The Washington Mystics will host the New York Liberty to start the high-voltage WNBA battle on May 30, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Liberty is leading the entire league in points per game (91.6) and field goal percentage (47.6%). However, the Mystics rank ninth in scoring (79.2 PPG) and sixth in field goal percentage (43.3%).

New York allows only 76.8 points per game (2nd), and Washington isn't far behind, allowing 78.5 points (5th).

Washington has a tiny advantage on the boards, placing fourth with 36.5 rebounds per game, while New York is in sixth place with 35.6.

Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty: Date and tip-off time

Date May 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue CareFirst Arena Location Washington, DC.

How to watch Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Washington Mystics and the New York Liberty live on:

TV channel: ION

ION Streaming service: Fubo

Washington Mystics team news

Brittney Sykes is shooting 35.4% from the field despite scoring 22.0 points per game and possesses an 80.7% success rate.

Kiki Iriafen leads the team in rebounding with 10.7 per game, which includes 7.7 defensive and 3.0 offensive rebounds.

Washington Mystics injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Georgia Amoore ACL injury Out for Season

New York Liberty team news

Breanna Stewart is scoring 20.8 points per game, shooting 79.5% from the free-throw line, and a remarkable 55.9% from the field.

Jonquel Jones averages 9.8 rebounds a game, including 2.3 offensively and 7.5 defensively.

Natasha Cloud is averaging 7.6 assists per game while serving over 30 minutes, but committing 2.0 turnovers per game.

New York Liberty injuries

No injuries

Washington Mystics and New York Liberty head-to-head record

The New York Liberty has dominated the Washington Mystics in their last five head-to-head meetings, winning each one. The Liberty's wins have included both close finishes and high-scoring blowouts. For example, they won by a slim 85-80 margin earlier in May and by a commanding 90-79 on June 1, 2024. Washington's defense has been unable to keep up with New York's offensive firepower, which is spearheaded by top scorers, including Breanna Stewart, and their effective ball movement through Natasha Cloud. The Liberty's steady scoring advantage and ability to win close games indicate they're likely to continue their winning streak in this clash unless Washington can make major changes on both ends of the court, even if the Mystics have maintained some games close.

Date Results Sep 18, 2024 Liberty 87-71 Mystics Jun 10,2024 Liberty 93-88 Mystics Jun 01, 2024 Liberty 90-79 Mystics May 15, 2024 Liberty 85-80 Mystics Sep 20, 2023 Liberty 90-85 Mystics

