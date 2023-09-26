Munster vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the DFB Pokal match between Munster and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news

Bayern Munich will travel to the home of German third-tier team Munster for their DFB Pokal game on Wednesday. The game, which should be considered as a fairly straightforward challenge for the Bundesliga giants, will take place at the Preussenstadion.

Bayern will be extremely confident of getting a win to progress further in the Cup competition. Their most recent outing ended in a 7-0 victory, with new signing Harry Kane picking up a hat-trick. However, the visitors should be wary of complacency creeping in. They were knocked out at the quarter-final stage of DFB Pokal by Freiburg last season.

The hosts are currently 15th in the league standings but are unbeaten in their last three matches. Regardless of their domestic league form, anything other than a defeat against Bayern would be a historic result for the club in front of their home crowd.

Munster vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Date: September 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 2.45pm EDT Venue: Preussenstadion

The game between Munster and Bayern will be played at the Preussenstadion on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 2.45pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Munster vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Munster team news

Munster boss Sascha Hildmann is looking forward to the big game against Bayern and will be looking to field his best starting lineup on Wednesday.

Ahead of the game, he said, "I want us to be brave and play forward. It won't help if we just play hare and hounds. When we win the ball, we want to move forward quickly. We don't want to be too defensive, but it's probably inevitable."

They are dealing with their share of injury issues. Shaibou Oubeyapwa, Dennis Grote, and Dominik Schad are all sidelined due to knee problems. Forward Yassine Bouchama had a recent nose injury against Lubeck but is expected to play wearing a protective face mask.

Munster predicted XI: Schulze-Niehues, Koulis, Kok, Hahn, Bazzoli, Kyerewaa, Mrowca, Preißinger, Bockle, Batmaz, Grodowskiayern predicted XI:

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schabbing, Schulze Niehues, Schenk Defenders: Bockle, Kok, Scherder, Lorenz, Koulis, ter Horst, Hahn Midfielders: Kyerewaa, Grodowski, Deters, Heil, Benjamins, Preissinger, Mrowca, Bazzoli Forwards: Wooten, Batmaz, Wegkamp

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern will be missing their captain, Manuel Neuer, and Matthijs de Ligt, who is nursing a knee injury sustained in the game against Bochum.

However, there's good news as Raphael Guerreiro is set to make his comeback from a calf injury and will be included in the squad, as confirmed by Tuchel. Daniel Peretz will also make his Bayern debut in goal.

Bayern predicted XI: Peretz, Mazraoui, Upamecano, Denk, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnabry, Muller (c), Tel, Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ulreich, Hulsmann, Peretz Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, Pavard, Davies, Sarr, Mazraoui, Stanisic, Tikvic Midfielders: Laimer, Vidovic, Gravenberch, Goretzka, Sane, Wanner, Kratzig, Pavlovic, Ibrahimovic Forwards: Tel, Gnabry, Musiala, Kane

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2014 Munster 1-4 Bayern DFB Pokal

