How to watch today's FC Motagua vs FC Cincinnati CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between FC Motagua and FC Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Cincinnati will take on FC Motagua in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup round one tie at Estadio Nacional Chelato Ucles on Wednesday.

The Orange and Blue concluded their 2025 pre-season with a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United, while the Honduran outfit come into the game on the back of a 0-2 league loss to Olimpia.

How to watch FC Motagua vs FC Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between FC Motagua and FC Cincinnati will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 (Fox Sports 2) and ViX (with Sling TV).

FC Motagua vs FC Cincinnati kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio Nacional Chelato Ucles

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between FC Motagua and FC Cincinnati will be played at Estadio Nacional Chelato Ucles in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Wednesday, February 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

FC Motagua team news

FC Cincy manager Noonan will be particularly wary of Argentine forward Rodrigo Azumendi, along with Mejia brothers Carlos and Yeison on the wings, with Walter Martinez aiding from midfield.

FC Cincinnati team news

Former captain Luciano Acosta joined FC Dallas, while the Garys moved to rope in Evander from Portland Timbers. As the Brazilian could make his debut on Wednesday, Noonan will hope that Evander will form a fruitful partnership with club-record signing Kevin Denkey.

