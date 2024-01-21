Morocco vs DR Congo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Morocco will take on Congo in their second group game at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at San Pedro Stadium on Sunday. Morocco are the only Group F team who won their first game and will be confident of adding another.
Morocco beat a 10-man Tanzania in their first game and will be looking to pick up their fifth consecutive win across all competitions. They will be up against Congo who have managed just one win in their last eight games. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Morocco vs DR Congo kick-off time
|Date:
|January 21, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9 am EDT
|Venue:
|San Pedro Stadium
The match will be played at the San Pedro Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 9 am EDT for fans in the US.
How to watch Morocco vs DR Congo online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz, Sling TV and beIN SPORTS in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Morocco team news
Noussair Mazraoui was sidelined in the previous match due to an injury, and the Bayern Munich defender is uncertain for the upcoming game.
Youssef En-Nesyri marked his scoring debut with the final goal of the previous match and is expected to lead the forward line again on Sunday. Sofiane Boufal, who came off the bench in the last outing, aims to secure a spot in the starting 11.
Morocco predicted XI: Bono; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Chibi; Ounahi, Amrabat, Ziyech, Harit; El Khannouss, En-Nesyri.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bono, Mohamedi, Benabid
|Defenders:
|Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Abdelhamid, Abqar, Attiyat-Allah, Riad, Chibi
|Midfielders:
|Amrabat, Ziyech, Ounahi, Harit, Saibari, El Azzouzi, Amallah, El Khannous, Richardson
|Forwards:
|Tissoudali, Ezzalzouli, Boufal, En-Nesyri, El Kaabi, Adli
DR Congo team news
Yoane Wissa, the forward from Brentford, netted the sole goal against Zambia and is set to spearhead the attack alongside Galatasaray forward Cedric Bakambu.
They have not reported any fresh injury concerns and will be looking to field the strongest possible lineup.
Congo predicted XI: M'Pasi; Masuaku, Kiranga, Mbemba, Kalulu; Kakuta, Moutoussamy, Pickel; Wissa, Bongonda, Bakambu.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mpasi, Bertaud, Siadi Ngusia
|Defenders:
|Inonga, Bayeye, Kayembe, Bushiri, Mbemba, Kalulu, Masuaku
|Midfielders:
|Tshibola, Diangana, Moutoussamy, Bongonda, Elia, Kakuta, Pickel, Mfulu
|Forwards:
|Katompa Mvumpa, Bakambu, Mayele, Wissa, Banza
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|30/03/22
|Morocco 4 - 1 Congo DR
|World Cup qualifier
|25/03/22
|Congo DR 1 - 1 Morocco
|World Cup qualifier
|13/10/20
|Morocco 1 - 1 Congo DR
|Friendly
|17/01/17
|Congo DR 1 - 0 Morocco
|AFCON qualifier
|09/01/06
|Morocco 3 - 0 Congo DR
|Friendly