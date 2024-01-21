Morocco vs DR Congo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Morocco and DR Congo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Morocco will take on Congo in their second group game at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at San Pedro Stadium on Sunday. Morocco are the only Group F team who won their first game and will be confident of adding another.

Morocco beat a 10-man Tanzania in their first game and will be looking to pick up their fifth consecutive win across all competitions. They will be up against Congo who have managed just one win in their last eight games. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Morocco vs DR Congo kick-off time

Date: January 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am EDT Venue: San Pedro Stadium

The match will be played at the San Pedro Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 9 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Morocco vs DR Congo online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz, Sling TV and beIN SPORTS in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Morocco team news

Noussair Mazraoui was sidelined in the previous match due to an injury, and the Bayern Munich defender is uncertain for the upcoming game.

Youssef En-Nesyri marked his scoring debut with the final goal of the previous match and is expected to lead the forward line again on Sunday. Sofiane Boufal, who came off the bench in the last outing, aims to secure a spot in the starting 11.

Morocco predicted XI: Bono; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Chibi; Ounahi, Amrabat, Ziyech, Harit; El Khannouss, En-Nesyri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Mohamedi, Benabid Defenders: Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Abdelhamid, Abqar, Attiyat-Allah, Riad, Chibi Midfielders: Amrabat, Ziyech, Ounahi, Harit, Saibari, El Azzouzi, Amallah, El Khannous, Richardson Forwards: Tissoudali, Ezzalzouli, Boufal, En-Nesyri, El Kaabi, Adli

DR Congo team news

Yoane Wissa, the forward from Brentford, netted the sole goal against Zambia and is set to spearhead the attack alongside Galatasaray forward Cedric Bakambu.

They have not reported any fresh injury concerns and will be looking to field the strongest possible lineup.

Congo predicted XI: M'Pasi; Masuaku, Kiranga, Mbemba, Kalulu; Kakuta, Moutoussamy, Pickel; Wissa, Bongonda, Bakambu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mpasi, Bertaud, Siadi Ngusia Defenders: Inonga, Bayeye, Kayembe, Bushiri, Mbemba, Kalulu, Masuaku Midfielders: Tshibola, Diangana, Moutoussamy, Bongonda, Elia, Kakuta, Pickel, Mfulu Forwards: Katompa Mvumpa, Bakambu, Mayele, Wissa, Banza

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/03/22 Morocco 4 - 1 Congo DR World Cup qualifier 25/03/22 Congo DR 1 - 1 Morocco World Cup qualifier 13/10/20 Morocco 1 - 1 Congo DR Friendly 17/01/17 Congo DR 1 - 0 Morocco AFCON qualifier 09/01/06 Morocco 3 - 0 Congo DR Friendly

