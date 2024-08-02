How to watch today's Morocco vs USA Olympics quarter-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics match between Morocco U23 and USA U23, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having made it to the 2024 Summer Olympics knockouts with a similar form, Morocco and USA will now battle for a spot in the semi-finals when they clash at Parc des Princes on Friday.

Both Morocco and USA picked up 3-0 wins against Iraq and Guinea, respectively, to book their place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Morocco U23 vs USA U23 kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 am PT / 9 am ET Venue: Parc des Princes

The 2024 Summer Olympics quarter-final match between Morocco U23 and USA U23 will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Friday, August 2, in the United States (US).

How to watch Morocco U23 vs USA U23 online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the 2024 Olympics quarter-final match between Morocco U23 and USA U23 will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Peacock Premium, Telemundo and USA Network.

Team news & squads

Morocco U23 team news

It will be a game in familiar surroundings for Morocco's captain and Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi, joined by Mehdi Boukamir, Oussama El Azzouzi and Zakaria El Ouahdi in the back-four.

The Al-Ain forward who scored twice in the Atlas Lions' famous win over Argentina, Soufiane Rahimi will lead the line of attack alongside Ilias Akhomach and Abde Ezzalzouli.

Morocco U23 possible XI: Mohamedi; Hakimi, Boukamir, El Azzouzi, El Ouahdi; Targhalline, El Khannouss, Richardson; Akhomach, Rahimi, Ezzalzouli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Asmama, Ghanimi, Mohamedi Defenders: El Ouahdi, El Wafi, Boukamir, Tahif, Manaout, Hakimi, Nakach Midfielders: Targhalline, Bouchouari, El Azzouzi, Richardson, Kechta, El Moubarik, El Khannous Forwards: Ezzalzouli, Maouhoub, Akhomach, Rahimi, Ben Seghir

USA U23 team news

USA boss Marko Mitrovic has replaced the injured Gianluca Busio with Josh Atencio in the squad. However, after his first start in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Maximilian Dietz will be expected to continue in midfield from the onset.

Among the overage players, Walker Zimmerman and Miles Robinson will feature at the heart of defense, while Djordje Mihailovic starts on the left wing.

Brace hero against Guinea, Kevin Paredes should be part of the attacking line-up.

USA U23 possible XI: Schulte; Tolkin, Zimmerman, Robinson, Harriel; Tessmann, Dietz, Mihajlovic; Paredes, McGuire, Aaronson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Slonina Defenders: Harriel, Zimmerman, Dietz, Tolkin, Robinson, Wiley Midfielders: Tessmann, Mihailovic, Cremaschi, McGlynn, Atencio Forwards: Paredes, Yow, Booth, Aaronson, McGuire

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Morocco U23 and USA U23 across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 21, 2023 Morocco 1-0 USA U23 National Team Friendlies

