Monza vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Sunday evening's fixture between Monza and AC Milan at the U-Power Stadium will conclude matchday 25 of the ongoing Serie A campaign.
Stefano Pioli's men will be aiming to make it four straight wins in all competitions after a 3-0 win over Rennes in the first leg of the Europa League knockout play-offs on Thursday.
Meanwhile, 12th-placed Monza would want to extend their three-game unbeaten run following back-to-back goalless league draws against Udinese and Verona.
Monza vs AC Milan kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|February 18, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2:45 pm ET
|Venue:
|U-Power Stadium
The Serie A match between Monza and AC Milan will be played at Stadio Brianteo - commercially known as U-Power Stadium - in Monza, Italy.
It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, February 18, in the United States (US).
How to watch Monza vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be shown live on Paramount+ and CBS Golazo Network in the US.
Team news & squads
Monza team news
Samuele Vignato will accompany long-term absentee Gianluca Caprari in the Monza treatment room.
New signing Milan Djuric starts ahead of Lorenzo Colombo in attack, supported by Dany Mota and Andrea Colpani.
Monza possible XI: Di Gregorio; Izzo, Mari, Caldirola; Birindelli, Gagliardini, Pessina, Zerbin; Mota, Colpani; Djuric.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Di Gregorio, Gori, Sorrentino
|Defenders:
|Mari, Carboni, Izzo, Caldirola, Bettella, D'Ambrosio, Birindelli, Pereira, Donati
|Midfielders:
|Pessina, Gagliardini, Machin, Akpa Akpro, Bondo, Kyriakopoulos, Colpani, Cabroni, Popovic
|Forwards:
|Colombo, Mota, Ciurria, Djuric, Zerbin, Maldini
AC Milan team news
Davide Calabria sustained an adductor injury in the game against Napoli last weekend and now accompanies fellow defenders Pierre Kalulu and Fikayo Tomori on the sidelines.
Malick Thiaw is in line for a start after coming off the bench against Rennes, Samu Chukwueze is back from international duty with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Tijjani Reijnders returns from a ban.
Meanwhile, Pioli is also likely to give Luka Jovic the nod over Olivier Giroud in attack.
AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Florenzi, Gabbia, Thiaw, Hernandez; Adli, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Jovic.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante
|Defenders:
|Thiaw, Gabbia, Kjaer, Caldara, Hernandez, Terracciano, Florenzi
|Midfielders:
|Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic
|Forwards:
|Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Chukwueze
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Monza and AC Milan across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 12, 2023
|AC Milan 3-0 Monza
|Serie A
|August 8, 2023
|Monza 1-1 (5-6 pen.) AC Milan
|Trofeo Silvio Berlusconi
|February 18, 2023
|Monza 0-1 AC Milan
|Serie A
|October 22, 2022
|AC Milan 4-1 Monza
|Serie A
|September 5, 2020
|AC Milan 4-1 Monza
|Club Friendly